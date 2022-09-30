Home / Brand Stories / An Indian representation of International beauty: Sanjay Kannan

An Indian representation of International beauty: Sanjay Kannan

Published on Sep 30, 2022 02:44 PM IST

The first season of Miss Honour India International took place at ITC WelcomHotel Dwarka , from 20th - 23rd September and the grand coronation was held on 23rd September

Winners and potential delegates to represent India at the International platforms next year with a sheer pride & honour, followed by some International brand endorsements by the brand URBANISTA, Jays etc.
The Winner of MISS HONOUR INDIA INTERNATIONAL 2022 are , JANNAT JHAGTA ( winner ) , TEJASWINI VASHISHT ( 1st Runner Up ) , SALONI PARIKH ( 2nd Runner Up ) presented by MR. SANJAY KANNAN Chairman & Owner NRITYAA FASHION ENTERTAINMENT , powered by URBANISTA ( premium headphone partner ) , with the biggest & largest International affiliations & associations. Bringing the youth together to build a phenomenal and a strong world for women. Winners and potential delegates to represent India at the International platforms next year with a sheer pride & honour , followed by some International brand endorsements by the brand URBANISTA , Jays etc.

The first season of the event took place at ITC WelcomHotel Dwarka , from 20th - 23rd September and the grand coronation held on 23rd September.

The official Jury of the event includes Mr. Alok Jalan ( Chairman Laqshya Group ) , Miss Manasa Varanasi ( Miss India World 2020 ) , Mr Raghunath Bharti ( Commissioner Of Income Tax ) , Mr Vijay Kannan ( India Head - URBANISTA from Sweden ) , Miss Satakshi Bhanot ( Miss Charm India 2021 ) , Mrs Sanhita Karmakar ( Ms Asia United Nations ) , Miss Avani Awasthee ( Miss Tourism Metropolitan India 2019 ).

The prominent partners & associates are ; powered by URBANISTA from Sweden ( premium headphone partner ) , Mr. Sunny Sharma ( Prominent Support Partner PYB ) , Mr. Sunman Gowda ( Official Fashion & Creative Director MHII ) , UK International Beauty School ( Make up Partner ) , Miss Wachi Pareek & Shivangi Sharma ( Official Groomer & Choreographer ) , Sanya R Sagar ( Team NFE ) , Jays ( gifting partner ) , Golds Gym Dwarka ( Gym Partner ) , Wachi Pareek & Shivangi Sharma ( Official Groomer & Choreographer ) , Sukhmanee Lamba ( Celebrity Emcee ) , Ashfaque Ahmad ( Official Wardrobe & Designer ) , The Kalakaar's Production & Aayush R Sagar ( Official Photography Partner ).

The event witnessed many super esteemed & high profile dignitaries , embassy officials , bureaucrats , businessmen , investors , producers , directors like Mr. Alok Jain ( Chairman , Laqshya Media Group ) , Mr. Vijay Kannan ( India Head , URBANISTA brand from Sweden , The Embassy Of Sweden ) , Miss Manasa Varanasi ( Femina Miss India World 2021 ) , Mr. Atul Jain ( Multiple Car Showrooms in Delhi NCR ) , Mr. Raghunath Bharti ( Commissioner Of Income Tax , Delhi ) , Mr. Vikas IRS & Mrs. Garima Jakhar IRS ( Dy Commissioner Of Income Tax Delhi ) , Mrs. Sanhita Karmakar ( Mrs. India United Nations 2023 & IFW GOA , Franchisee Owner Kolkata region ) , Miss. Avani Awasthee ( Karamveer Chakra Awardee & Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2019 ) , Mr. Sunny Sharma ( Founder , Solvers & training ) , Dr. Garima Anandani ( Celebrity Spine Coach , India Head - QI Spine Clinic ) , Mrs. Jhumi Kulshreshtha ( Mrs Asia United Nations 2022 ).

