An OREO could be your ticket to Space

India, 29 May, 2024: Imagine space travel being within your reach by just buying an Oreo cookie. This is exactly what we’re offering consumers with Oreo’s latest launch: Space Dunk cookies. Oreo—World’s No.1 and India’s favourite cookie brand—is giving consumers an opportunity to become the second Indian to go to space by simply buying and scanning an Oreo Space Dunk cookie pack. This limited edition pack will be available in the market during May & June of this year, and is an extension of a successful global campaign.

India’s recent space exploration missions have captured the imagination of young and old across the nation. There is an increased curiosity and adulation for what the country has managed to achieve in the realm of space exploration. In the 40th year anniversary of the first Indian to go to space, Oreo is giving one lucky Indian the opportunity to experience space for themselves! Through this campaign, Oreo is giving billions of Indians a chance to make their dream come true with an out-of-the-world reward – a chance to become the next Indian in space.

The special edition ‘Space Dunk’ packs with space themed cookies come with a QR code which, upon scanning, will redirect the consumer to a microsite - www.oreospacedunk.in – and give them a chance to be the first person to Twist, Lick, Dunk in space. The brand is partnering with Space Perspective to offer a chance to embark on a transformative six-hour journey to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune—a pressurized capsule propelled gently by a SpaceBalloon™. Their reimagined spaceflight experience will allow the winner to safely enjoy unprecedented views of planet Earth with no special training required, no weightlessness and no heavy g-forces. The winner can also expect breathtaking views from the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and complimentary Oreo cookies, Wi-Fi and even a Space Spa with a bathroom — all the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge. In addition to this, consumers can also win exclusive space related experiences at a reputed space center and luxurious stargazing experiences at Astroport Sariska.

Speaking about this, Mr. Nitin Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Oreo brand has always been synonymous with unlocking playfulness and through this campaign, we want to transport consumers to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity! All of us at some or the other point in time have wondered what it would be like in the outer space and I am very happy that as a brand we are able to offer an Indian a chance to embark on this journey and experience the grandeur of space.”

Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer - Publicis Groupe, South Asia & Chairman - Leo Burnett , South Asia added "Everyone of us has dreamt of going to space as a kid. And Oreo is on a mission to turn this dream into a reality. This literally 'out-of-this-world' experience needed a campaign that's just as iconic. We have crafted a story which plays on Oreo's iconic Twist, lick, Dunk, but with a cosmic flavour to capture the audience attention."

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, North & East, Wavemaker India said “We are elevating the ritual of Twist, Lick and Dunk to newer heights with this initiative. By leveraging cutting-edge tech and immersive experiences across media channels, we are making this extraordinary opportunity a tangible reality. As our campaign unfolds, expect quite literally some out of the world experiences as we get the nation to suit up for space.”

To celebrate the launch, Oreo is releasing a captivating film that takes the brand's iconic proposition, Twist, Lick, Dunk, on a spacewalk! Witness a simple yet dramatic narrative that reimagines the classic Oreo ritual with a touch of space-age wonder. The campaign will be supported by elements across social, print, outdoors and travel apps.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.