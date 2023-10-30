Anand Vidya Vihar's AURA 2.0: Showcasing Innovative Minds Worldwide in Vadodara

India, 30th October 2023: For several years, Anand Vidya Vihar School, located in Vadodara, has been dedicated to delivering enriching education, expanding horizons, fostering connections, and inspiring innovation among its students. The school recently elevated its flagship event, AVV AURA, by welcoming prominent schools from outside India. This second edition of AURA was a spectacular four-day extravaganza featuring a classic opening ceremony and a diverse lineup of six events, thoughtfully designed to cater to the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains.

The festivities included "Virasat," a dance competition with participants from schools across Gujarat, showcasing diverse dance forms, both classical and folk, Indian and international, and solo, duet, and group performances. The "Debating Matters" round introduced intellectually and emotionally challenging topics, with schools from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Jaipur participating. "Rock Fiesta" featured singers, instrumentalists, and bands performing a variety of songs, and "Bizcom," the Commerce quiz, posed intriguing and tricky questions, testing business acumen.

"AVV MUN 3.0," a Model United Nations event, included six committees, such as the Mahabharata committee and UN Women, focusing on SDG 5 (Gender Equality), aligning with UN ideology and G20 priorities. The two-day event involved intellectually stimulating moderated and unmoderated sessions, deepening participants' understanding of global relations and local impact. An international press group produced a comprehensive newsletter.

"ABHINAV," the design thinking competition centered on SDG 13 (Climate Action), emphasized ecological sustainability, attracting both national and international teams, including participants from Hue City, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand. The "Baazigar" round of Abhinav involved pitching innovative models, with teams from Thailand and Vadodara presenting their products.

The event's spellbinding opening ceremony featured blessings from Rishabh Shah, the founder president of IIMUN, and the presence of Ms. Katha Patel, a prominent urban Gujarati movie actor, fashionista, model, and entrepreneur. The closing ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including Gujarati Actor Mitra Gadhvi and founder President of Chaatra Sansad Advocate Kunal Sharma, along with the honorable president of the school, Dr. Devanshu Patel, and the managing trustee, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel.

Anand Vidya Vihar School's respected Principal, Ms. Poornima Menon, emphasized, “Celebrating our students' boundless creativity and unwavering dedication, AURA has truly become a platform that bridges cultures and brings together young minds from around the world. It's a testament to the limitless possibilities of education and the shared vision of a brighter future.”

