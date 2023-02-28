Anandita Healthcare Group Manufactures High Quality Healthcare Products in India

Anandita Healthcare Group is a prominent healthcare company in India that specializes in manufacturing condoms, masks, and surgical gloves. The company was established in 2004 and has since become a leading manufacturer with an installed capacity of 550 million condoms and 60 million surgical gloves per annum.

Anandita Healthcare has captured a significant market share in India and overseas and has plants located in Noida, Mathura, and Guwahati. The company has also emerged as a prominent third-party manufacturer for other branded players such as Barkat, Tamanna, Force, Ek Lamha, and Nirodh.

Anandita Healthcare products are of high quality, and their condoms are 100% electronically tested, display attractive designs and pictures, and use export-quality packing material. The company also has its own brand, COBRA, registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for condoms, gloves, and masks.

Reahant Ghosh (Director)

In addition to condoms, Anandita Healthcare also offers latex gloves, gynecologists' gloves, household gloves, 3-ply masks, and N95 masks. The company's mission is "Quest for Excellence," which they achieve by adhering to USFDA/WHO-GMP guidelines, maintaining a strong quality culture based on professional ethics, creating unique new formulations, ensuring the general care and dignity of their human resources, conserving energy and resources through innovation, preserving and maturing mother nature, and providing assurance of quality to customers and society at large.

In the last couple of years and through our relentless efforts and stringent implementation of measures towards standardization, quality control and modernization we have successfully niched out our recognition as India’s leading anti-AIDS crusader through consistent bulk supplies of quality condoms to the Govt. of India’s family planning and AIDS control programs. Alongside, we have grown in stature as an international player in the global condom market as well with significant presence across several continents. The company is being run by well-trained technically qualified staff who constantly monitors the quality of the product, use best raw material and take utmost care at every stage right from production to packing to ensure high quality product output across its facilities.

It is with great pleasure and a sense of satisfaction that we have concluded yet another year of encouraging results. Despite competition & difficult conditions, Anondita Healthcare has strived to supersede its previous records of highest sales. We have concluded 2019 with an outstanding performance. These results are further a source of encouragement and indicative of the future growth prospects of our company. I am proud to announce that we are the only small scale industry in North India manufacturing "Condom & Surgical Gloves" (Enclose Copy of SSI Link). We have been regularly supplying surgical gloves to Government of Delhi, Rajasthan, army hospitals and Condom to all states of India through central government. As an SSI we have worked with less overheads and less capital investment vis a vis our competitors, yet we have been privileged with full orders so much so that we have increased our capacity this year and propose to double our sales for which we have procured additional orders also from states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Tasting success through our acceptance and continued patronage through all these years among Government departments and domestic pharma majors we winged our aspirations and reached international destinations with our opulence of international standards, research & development, modernisation and stringent quality control. A pathbreaking contribution by our team is the successful research and development of female condoms. These condoms not only have high demand in international markets but also yield high profit margins. Over the years we have equally strengthened our brand building projecting to take but the second position only. Our efforts in providing safety and quality with affordability has ensured our Condom brand ‘COBRA” as having the maximum share in North India. This distinction has been identified and publicised by none other than the country’s most prestigious newspaper The Economic Times.

We are catering to the ever-increasing demands of large medical based clients from the entire nook and corner of the nation. Quality products with timely delivery has earned us a huge reputation with our clients spread all over the India and international markets. We are accommodating the various requirements of both industrial and commercial units, associated with the medical field of government and private hospitals. We are selling their products in brand of “Cure “. Anondita Healthcare has supplied to Ministry of Health, Govt of India under their family planning program. We have a strong supply chain of our own brands i.e Midnight & Cobra. We have our distribution network in all states e.g. Haryana, U.P., Punjab, Karnataka & Goa.

Our efforts combined with persistent reforms and upgradation has secured us regular government contracts. Moreover, we are also manufacturer & fabricator of Condom and Gloves machines. This helps in more output and better-quality products. We have lot of offers from African countries for joint collaboration to set up units. Our products have evolved through years and have found myriad uses across geographical boundaries. We envision to embrace the increasing demands domestically and globally by bringing transformational changes in innovation to create footprints in the global healthcare sector.

