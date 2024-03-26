Ananta Resorts and Chester Hills Unveil Luxurious Retreats in Himachal Pradesh

Jaipur, March 26, 2024: In a significant move that sets a new benchmark in luxury hospitality, Ananta Hotels & Resorts, in collaboration with Chester Hills, announces the launch of two premier resort properties in the scenic locales of Kasauli and Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. This partnership combines Ananta's unparalleled service excellence with Chester Hills' distinguished real estate prowess, offering travelers a unique blend of serenity and luxury in the heart of the majestic hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Ananta Resorts is celebrated for its dedication to creating exceptional vacation experiences, providing idyllic retreats amidst lush landscapes. These resorts are perfect for romantic getaways, family vacations, and corporate retreats, offering guests a chance to unwind in the lap of luxury. Chester Hills, under the leadership of Mr. Mehraj Garg and Mr. Sudershan Singla, brings its expertise in quality construction and timely delivery to the table, ensuring the new ventures, Ananta Spa and Resorts in Kasauli and Ananta Elite Cliffton Valley in Shimla, will meet the high standards expected by guests. These properties will feature state-of-the-art accommodations, gourmet dining experiences, wellness facilities, and a variety of recreational activities.

Ananta Resorts

Highlighting the unique investment opportunity, non-Himachal residents are invited to invest in these properties, benefiting from assured rentals and appreciation potential. Furthermore, investors and guests alike can enjoy complimentary stay vouchers at all Ananta and Chester properties across India, including those in Himachal Pradesh.

Mr. Mukund Goyal, Chairman of Ananta Hotels & Resorts, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Chester Hills to introduce our signature luxury hospitality to Himachal Pradesh. These new properties are not just resorts; they are sanctuaries where guests can experience the serene beauty of the hills while enjoying our world-class service. This venture is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our vision to offer unparalleled experiences to our guests.”

The introduction of Ananta Spa and Resorts and Ananta Elite Cliffton Valley marks a milestone in the evolution of luxury hospitality in Himachal Pradesh. Both Ananta Hotels & Resorts and Chester Hills are dedicated to redefining the hospitality landscape in the region, promising an unmatched level of luxury and tranquility to all visitors.

About Ananta Hotels & Resorts:

Ananta Hotels & Resorts is a leading name in luxury hospitality, known for its exquisite properties that offer serene retreats in some of India's most beautiful destinations. With a focus on service excellence and guest satisfaction, Ananta strives to create unforgettable experiences for every visitor.

About Chester Hills:

Chester Hills is a reputed real estate company in Himachal Pradesh, renowned for its quality construction and commitment to timely delivery. Led by a team of experienced professionals, Chester Hills has a proven track record of developing premier residential and commercial properties.

For more information, please visit: https://chesterhills.in/ or https://www.anantahotels.com/

