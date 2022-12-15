Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Stories / Ananya Panday Styled in JIMMY CHOO’s India-Exclusive SHAAN Capsule Collection

Ananya Panday Styled in JIMMY CHOO’s India-Exclusive SHAAN Capsule Collection

brand stories
Published on Dec 15, 2022 07:28 PM IST

The chic GenZ actress - Ananya Panday, was spotted adoring JIMMY CHOO’s LOVE Pumps and BON BON Bag from the SHAAN Capsule Collection for the global fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar’s December cover story

Ananya Panday Styled in JIMMY CHOO’s India-Exclusive SHAAN Capsule Collection
ByHT Brand Studio

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The chic GenZ actress - Ananya Panday, was spotted adoring JIMMY CHOO’s LOVE Pumps and BON BON Bag from the SHAAN Capsule Collection for the global fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar’s December cover story. This high-octane glamorous collection is an ode to celebration and majesty that exhibits confidence in the playful, and spirited souls.

#JimmyChoo #TheShaanCollection

Social Media Link:

Jimmy Choo - https://www.instagram.com/jimmychoo/?hl=en

Ananya Panday - https://www.instagram.com/ananyapanday/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP