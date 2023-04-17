Andromeda distributed loans worth 60,000 Cr in 2022-23 fiscal, expects 12-15% growth in 2023-24 fiscal

Disbursal of loan against property swells to ₹ 20,649 crore, up by about 78.7 per cent

Home loan segment continues to surge and reached ₹ 26,328 crore, up by around 50.4 per cent New Delhi (India), April 17: India's largest loan distribution network, Andromeda Sales and Distribution experienced a substantial growth in its loan disbursals during the Financial Year 2022-23. The loan distribution increased by nearly 63% to reach ₹60,000 crore, which can be attributed to the excellent performance of all the loan segments.

Despite the increasing interest rates, Andromeda's remarkable achievement in loan distribution growth is commendable. The company plans to maintain its momentum and aims to achieve a growth rate of 12-15% in the fiscal year 2023-24

Andromeda was launched in 1991 as a Sales Associate for Citibank and has since expanded to become the largest loan distribution firm in India. The products distributed by Andromeda comprise mainly home loans, loans against property, personal loans and business loans.

With a presence in over 1000+ towns and cities, the company has ambitious expansion plans. According to Mr. Raoul Kapoor, Co-CEO of Andromeda Sales and Distribution Pvt Ltd, despite the Reserve Bank of India raising the key interest rate since May 2022, the demand for housing loans has not been significantly impacted and the homebuyers understand that the rates would come down eventually.

The economy has been doing well and the situation has improved significantly after a challenging period following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Mr. Kapoor is optimistic about the future and believes that India is on track to become the third-largest economy in the next few years. The loan disbursals of Andromeda have grown multiple times; from ₹15,333 crore in FY 2018-19 to 36,842 crore in FY2021-22 to ₹60,000 crore in the year ending March 2023, and the growth has been across all segments.

Andromeda's ‘home-loan’ disbursals were ₹26,328 crore at the end of March 2023, up from ₹17,505 crore in 2021-22. The 'loan against property' disbursals were ₹20,649 crore, up about 78.7% from ₹11,556 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22. Our ‘business loan’ disbursals grew by 101.50% in FY 2022-23 to ₹5,525 Cr, compared to ₹2,742 Cr in FY 2021-22. And our ‘personal loan’ disbursals rose to 59.04% in FY 22-23 to ₹6,551 Cr, compared to ₹4,119 Cr in the preceding financial year. The company increased its branch network to 350 branches in the fiscal year ended March 2023 from about 300 in the preceding year. The company aims to increase the number of branches to 400 in the current financial year.

Andromeda also has subsidiary company called ‘Prosales’ which is a corporate agency for Life, Health and General Insurance. Our ‘Insurance’ business more than doubled, growing from 32 Cr of premium collection in FY 21-22 to more than 75 Cr in FY 2022-23.

Mr. Kapoor stated that the company relies heavily on technology to manage a strong agent base of more than 25,000, which is also set to grow. He also expressed confidence in the current fiscal year, as inflation is likely to ease, leading to a decrease in interest rates. Andromeda has been witnessing a large number of queries from prospective home buyers, which is a positive sign for the company's future growth

About Andromeda Loans:

Andromeda was founded in 1991 by Mr. V Swaminathan. Today, Andromeda is India’s largest loan distributors. With a rich legacy that spans over 30 years, covering 1000+ cities, with over 3000 employees and a strong distributor network of over 25,000 partners, Andromeda is poised to leapfrog into the future by leveraging the power of technology. By integrating our strong understanding of the marketplace with the latest trends and developments in digital technology, we help customers find the financial products best suited to their needs.

