Angel One Referral Code 2023 'ANIJA': Get Free Rs. 1000 Brokerage Bonus On DEMAT Account Opening

Start your investing journey with Angel One App! Use my Angel Broking Referral Code 'ANIJA' & get rewarded with Rs. 1000 benefits in Brokerage cashback & MTF interest. Use GoPaisa Angel Broking referral code “ANIJA” or download GoPaisa app to get lucrative offers on signup.

Angel One Referral Code 2023: Introducing the Angel Broking referral code that you can use to register a DEMAT account through Angel One, which entitles you to a free Rs. 1000 brokerage incentive. Angel One is a one-stop destination for stock trading & investing in mutual funds, commodities, and stocks. It provides a competitive brokerage plan for Intraday, Futures, and Options trading. When you use the Angel One Referral code ANIJA, you will be enticed with various rewards on online trading. Don't hesitate to sign-up now since Angel One is the only way to access this exclusive offer.

What is the Angel One referral code? (Referral code kya hota hai?)

“Angel One referral code kya hota hai?”, this is the most asked question on the internet enquiring about Angel One referral offer. And your answer for the Angel One referral code is 'ANIJA'. Angel One, previously known as Angel Broking, introducer code is nothing just a referral code that brings numerous benefits while signing up to their platform. So, while opening an account on Angel One, don’t forget to apply my Angel One referral code - ANJIA and get free Rs. 1000 benefits in terms of brokerage cashback & MTF interest.

Note: Remember that your friend must log in to the Angel Broking mobile app within 7 days to get your referral reward. Also, Angel Broking has recently changed its name to Angel One.

Interested in the stock market? Open a DEMAT account to apply for an IPO!

Why do we invest money in the stock market? To earn maximum returns or to maximize our existing profit, right? Then, what would be any better than commencing your journey by earning a profit in advance? Open your DEMAT account with Angel One App and get free access to Rs. 1000 DEMAT cashback benefits. If this info has already got you excited, then read more to know about Angel One Referral Code.

What are the Benefits of using Angel One Referral Code 2023?

As a joining bonus, use the Promo Code 'ANIJA' on the Angel One app while opening up a Demat account. By using this promo code you'll get 1 year free AMC, ARQ Prime & 30 days of brokerage-free trading. Technically, an Angel One Referral Code is a kind of promo code that gives customers the chance to earn fantastic referral bonuses when they register a Demat account on the Angel One App.

Enjoy 1 month of brokerage-free trading.

Interest-Free Margin Trade Funding for a month (Max Savings-Rs.500)

No brokerage fee on delivery trade

Open a Free Demat Account.

Please read the following steps & instructions before utilizing the Angel One Referral code.

Steps to use Angel One Referral Code ANIJA while setting up your Account

Setting up an Angel One account & applying a referral code is a simple process. You can create an account & apply a referral code in a few minutes.

Install the Angel One App or else click here to start opening your free Angel One Demat Account now.

The preface shown below will open after clicking on the above link. Enter all your personal information here.

After filling in your information, an OTP will be sent automatically to your phone number.

Enter your OTP & finally apply the Angel One Referral Code 'ANIJA' in place of the Angel One 'Introducer Code (optional)'.

Now click on the OPEN DEMAT ACCOUNT button to proceed.

The new preface will now appear. Enter your DOB, PAN number & email address to proceed.

Now input your personal information, including your yearly income, occupation, gender, marital status & Father's/Spouse's name.

On the following page, you will require to submit a photo of your PAN card (front side only) and bank passbook (first page). Upload your signature on the same page as well.

You are now on the NSDL Page. Enter your Aadhaar number here and agree to all terms & conditions. Now enter the obtained OTP to continue.

Select the self-delivery option, & your Login Details will be sent to you through text message immediately.

Now, install the Angel Broking iTrade Prime mobile app & sign in with your Angel Broking ID & password that you received via text message.

Finally, you may generate a unique & secure password. Congratulations, your DEMAT has been successfully opened!

Share the Wealth with Angel One Refer and Earn Dashboard

Angel One's refer and earn dashboard makes it easy to share wealth with your friends. Simply log-in & generate a unique referral link to share with others. When someone clicks on your link & opens a Demat account with Angel One, you'll earn rewards. Angel One refer and earn dashboard also lets you track your progress & see how much you've earned in real-time. Start sharing the benefits of Angel One today & take advantage of Angel One refer and earn 5000 rupees rewards for yourself.

Angel Broking Referral Code Program

‘Angel Broking Refer and Earn’ is a referral scheme that helps its customers earn tempting gift vouchers worth upto ₹750. You just need to refer your friends to the Angel Broking website.

Follow the steps below to start your referral program.

Navigate to the Angel Broking menu & select the Angel Broking Refer and Earn 750 Program option.

Enter your Angel Broking User ID to obtain your own Angel Broking Referral Link.

Share the link with your friends & family via social media.

Now sit back & enjoy Angel One refer and earn 5000 free gift vouchers anytime a buddy you recommended joins Angel Broking.

FAQs

Q. Does the Angel One referral code really work?

Yes! The referral code for Angel One provided by us is genuine and will definitely work. Take advantage of Angel One refer and earn 5000 rupees using it.

Q. Which Angel Broking Referral Code is genuine and guaranteed to work?

You can use this referral code for angel one 'ANIJA' at the time of creating your Demat account. Using the referral code for Angel One account you can earn money. Register with Angel One refer and earn 5000 rupees now.

Q. What exactly is the Angel One Referral Code 2023?

The code you're looking for is 'ANIJA'. Angel Broking referral code is basically a voucher that provides its user with a variety of special benefits.

Q. What is Angel Broking Refer and Earn program?

It is a program where you can earn Rs. 750 whenever someone registers to Angel One using your link. Now go ahead with the Angel One refer and earn Rs.5000 with this program.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.