Anil Grandhi among top CEOs of 2022 in the USA

India, 27th April 2022: Anil Grandhi, Founder and CEO of AG FinTax, USA has been featured as one of the “Top Dynamic CEOs of 2022 in USA” by The CEO Publication, a digital platform exclusively for American CEOs that has become a leader in providing unique coverage of news articles and features industry leaders who are concentrating on transforming various arenas. Anil Grandhi and his professional team of CPAs, Chartered Accountants, and CMAs came up with an innovative approach to tax planning to help businesses save a considerable amount of money while increasing their cash flows.

“I owe this award to my team members and my parents who encouraged me to pursue my dreams. A true entrepreneur can spot another entrepreneur because they share similar traits. If someone is truly committed to succeeding, they will see the importance of patience, resilience, focus, and a positive attitude,” said Anil Grandhi.

“Anil Grandhi’s expertise and guidance to entrepreneurs and small businesses on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and financial outlooks are noteworthy, hence he is being featured as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022. Anil is a true inspiration”, said Adam Patrick, Managing Editor of The CEO Publication.

Anil joins the list of Indian-born CEOs in the USA who are perceived as visionaries and are seen possessing remarkable managerial skills at just 40 years of age. Anil is also a Forbes Finance Council Member.

Anil has been a topper since high school and comes from Rajam, a town in the Srikakulam District of Andhra Pradesh State, India. He graduated in commerce with top honours and enrolled to become a chartered accountant. He did his Articleship with PWC in Hyderabad and subsequently completed his CA.

Sri Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group congratulated Anil Grandhi on this remarkable achievement and said that Anil is a highly ambitious and visionary leader who inspires those around him and helps them turn their dreams into reality. Anil has emerged successfully as a top-notch talent in a competitive country like USA, even though he emerged from a remote town named Rajam.

He began his career as a financial controller for an MNC, SunEdison, after working for Siva Group and Data Tracks in Chennai. He was afterwards transferred to the company's headquarters in Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was given more responsibilities. He moved on to Amazon and then Starbucks after a few years. Anil chose to pursue his dream of being an entrepreneur in 2019 and established AG FinTax, a tax planning and advisory services firm in Seattle, Washington. Since then, the company has had phenomenal growth, with a 2,400% increase in the last two years. With its unique business tax solutions, AG FinTax now serves tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Anil Grandhi is a household name among small business owners in the US for his pioneering efforts to ensure that Covid relief benefits provided by the US government reach millions of small business owners. Anil's company has facilitated transfers of more than $300 million from the US government to small business owners. Anil has also been a member of the Forbes Financial Council since 2021 and regularly contributes her expertise on related topics in various fields.

Anil is a visionary and workaholic and addresses Webinars, Conferences and Seminars across the USA around the year on various finance and tax-related topics. He is also a frequent guest on TV Channels and social media vehicles.

