Annual Day of Apeejay School had all the flavours and colors, says Anurag Thakur

The annual Appreciation Day event of Apeejay School Saket showcased the brilliant achievements – both scholastic and co-scholastic – of its students, along with updating its stakeholders on the latest strides made by the school in terms of infrastructure, pedagogy and online initiatives.

Held in virtual mode in keeping with Covid-19 protocols, Dr Neha Berlia, Co-Promoter of Apeejay Stya & Svran Group presided over the vibrant and engaging event. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr. Anurag Thakur, was the chief guest.

Dr Neha Berlia, recognised as one of India’s Greatest Leaders 2017-18 at the Pride of India – Celebrating the 71st Year of India’s Independence, Awards & Summit, applauded the all-round achievements of the school that went beyond academic pursuits. “Apeejay School, Saket has carved out an identity of excellence for itself as one of the best CBSE schools in the country. Not only has it received some of the best rankings and awards but has consistently produced excellence in both scholastic and co-scholastic pursuits as also success stories of students in various elite competitive examinations.”

Dr Neha Berlia, Co-Promoter of Apeejay Stya & Svran Group

In his message, Mr Anurag Thakur congratulated Apeejay Education on choosing Ikigai as the central theme for the celebrations. “It is really a wonderful experience to witness the online annual appreciation day of Apeejay School Saket that has all the flavours and colours that one can imagine. Each and every event was carefully crafted and the best part was the exuberant participation of the students,” said Mr Thakur.

Dr Neha Berlia said that value-based education experience of global standards leading to man-making and nation building is the cornerstone of Apeejay Education. “In the wake of the pandemic, Apeejay Education found effective online alternatives of high-quality blended hybrid learning. As our institutions gear up for reopening, the need for a smart campus with integrated digital tools and blended hybrid mode of learning has become more important than ever before and we are duly prepared for it,” she said.

At all times, the vision of Apeejay Education is to usher in value-based holistic education leading to man-making and nation-building. “We are glad that our existing practices have found huge resonance in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP),” added Dr Berlia.

Some of the biggest names from the world of culture – dance legend Birju Maharaj, sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan and noted danseuse Shovana Narayan – sent their wishes to the students and teachers.

The Principal, Mr Sujeet Eric Masih, said Apeejay School, Saket had opened its doors in 1987 and had since blossomed into one of the premier elite institutions in South Delhi. “At Apeejay School Saket, we strive for excellence with sincerity of purpose, instilling independence of thought and action among our children and developing sensitivity towards others.”

The school has been achieving an 80-plus class average consistently in the class 10 and 12 Board results. This year the class average of the Science stream went up to 85.5 % in the Senior Secondary Examination with Shashwat Shivam securing 97.4% in the Science section and also standing first among 81 students. In the class 10 results, Dhananjay Sharma scored a perfect 100 in both Mathematics and Social Science.

Shashwat Shivam and Vayun of 2020-2021 batch, have cleared JEE Advance. Shashwat has got admission in the prestigious IIT-BHU and Vayun has bagged admission at IIT-Delhi. Koshika Lamba got selected for the prestigious Madras Christian College from 15 general seats. Sonal has got admission in an MBBS and MD programme at the American University, College of Medicine, USA.

Former IAS officer and present-day CEO with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Mr DS Negi

Among the special invitees was former IAS officer and present-day CEO with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Mr DS Negi. Impressed with the play Aatm Jagriti (Awakening of the inner self), performed by students, Mr Negi urged them to look beyond the virtual world and materialistic pursuits and invest in relationship-building. “According to an 80-year-old longitudinal study on Adult Development conducted by Harvard University, the happiest people in the United States were those who had cultivated human relationships.”