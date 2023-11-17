Answering the Frequently Asked Questions Related to Club Mahindra Membership

In today's travel landscape, the concept of vacation ownership has gained immense popularity, with Club Mahindra emerging as a frontrunner in this domain. The Club Mahindra membership offers a gateway to a world of bespoke holiday experiences and resorts, allowing members to indulge in premium getaways at many stunning destinations.

The allure of Club Mahindra's membership lies not only in the promise of resorts in exotic locations but also in the flexibility and affordability it brings to family vacations. A key aspect that intrigues potential members is the Club Mahindra membership fees, which are structured to cater to a variety of holiday preferences.

This article aims to discuss the various aspects of Club Mahindra membership, addressing common queries and frequently asked questions that potential Club Mahindra members often have. So, if you're contemplating to become a Club Mahindra member and wondering about Club Mahindra membership costs, benefits, seasons, apartment types, etc., this article is your go-to resource.

The Most Frequently Asked Questions

1. What does Club Mahindra do?

Club Mahindra, a part of Leisure and Hospitality sector of the Mahindra Group is a prominent vacation ownership company that ensures magical family holidays. It provides access to over 125 resorts in India and abroad, a wide range of unique and diverse experiences, and several other membership privileges and benefits. Club Mahindra Members can enjoy their stay at premium Club Mahindra resorts that are situated at some of the most picturesque destinations in India and abroad. From relaxing beach vacations in Goa to adventurous stays in Sikkim to experiencing the magical Northern Lights in Finland, Club Mahindra members have so much to look forward to. The company continuously expands its network of resorts by adding new properties at new destinations, every year.

2. What is Club Mahindra membership fees?

The Club Mahindra 25-Year Membership offers a diverse range of holiday options, tailored to suit various preferences. This membership grants access to over 125 resorts in India and abroad, along with an extended choice of over 400 partner hotels under their Horizons Inventory Exchange Programme and more than 4300 RCI affiliated resorts globally.

Here's what you need to know about Club Mahindra Membership cost that varies basis the season and apartment type chosen.

Club Mahindra Membership Seasons – There are 4 Club Mahindra membership seasons:

Blue Season

White Season

Red Season

Purple Season

Club Mahindra Apartment Types – There are 3 Club Mahindra apartment types:

Studio (2 Adults* + 2 Children)

1 BR (3 Adults* + 2 Children)

2 BR (4 Adults* + 4 Children)

*Note: Children above 12 years are considered adults. 2 children below 12 years of age will be considered 1 adult.

Blue Season Membership: At ₹ 4,02,296 for the studio room, the Blue Season Membership is tailored for off-peak season travellers who wish to explore destinations in their quieter moments, like Goa during the monsoons or a snowy winter in Himachal. This membership is an excellent start for those embarking on their journey with Club Mahindra.

At 4,02,296 for the studio room, the Blue Season Membership is tailored for off-peak season travellers who wish to explore destinations in their quieter moments, like Goa during the monsoons or a snowy winter in Himachal. This membership is an excellent start for those embarking on their journey with Club Mahindra. White Season Membership: For those who prefer to vacation around but not during peak season, the White Season Membership, costing ₹ 5,55,156 for the studio room, offers the perfect solution. It allows for holiday planning that avoids the busiest seasons, like the summer school holidays.

For those who prefer to vacation around but not during peak season, the White Season Membership, costing 5,55,156 for the studio room, offers the perfect solution. It allows for holiday planning that avoids the busiest seasons, like the summer school holidays. Red Season Membership: Priced at ₹ 7,35,204 for the studio room, the Red Season Membership is designed for those wanting to vacation during peak seasons like summer or Diwali school vacations. It's an excellent option for families looking to explore Club Mahindra's resorts during popular holiday periods.

Priced at 7,35,204 for the studio room, the Red Season Membership is designed for those wanting to vacation during peak seasons like summer or Diwali school vacations. It's an excellent option for families looking to explore Club Mahindra's resorts during popular holiday periods. Purple Season Membership: Ideal for those who plan vacations around festive times like New Year or Diwali, the Purple Season Membership ensures bookings even during high-demand days. Priced at ₹ 11,03,530 for the studio room, it's perfect for those who schedule their holidays on specific peak dates.

These diverse membership options cater to different holidaying preferences, ensuring that every member can find a plan that suits their unique holiday style.

3. Who is the owner of Club Mahindra?

The owner of Club Mahindra is Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), which is part of the Mahindra Group, a large multinational conglomerate based in India. MHRIL specializes in providing quality family holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships.

4. Is food free in Club Mahindra membership?

Club Mahindra’s primary focus is on providing accommodation at their resorts and facilitating access to a range of unique experiences and activities. While food is not included in the membership cost, Club Mahindra offers 25% discount on food (a –la-carte) to members. Also, while booking a holiday, members can pre-book their meals, which are offered at reduced prices.

5. What are advantages of Club Mahindra membership?

Club Mahindra membership comes with several advantages that cater to diverse travel preferences. Here are some key benefits:

Wide Range of Resorts: Members have access to over 125 Club Mahindra resorts across India and abroad, offering a variety of scenic locations from serene beaches to lush mountains.

Flexibility in Holiday Planning: Club Mahindra membership allows for flexible holiday planning, enabling members to choose different seasons and durations as per their convenience.

RCI Affiliation: Club Mahindra's affiliation with RCI expands the holiday options to over 4300 resorts worldwide, providing a global dimension to vacationing.

Exclusive Experiences: Beyond just stays, Club Mahindra curates exclusive experiences at each resort, including local cultural activities, adventure sports, and wellness retreats that cater to all members of a family

Quality Assurance: Being part of the renowned Mahindra Group, Club Mahindra assures high standards of service and hospitality across all its properties.

Club M Select: This Club Mahindra membership privilege bestow members with great deals and discounts on various lifestyle and travel products and services.

Horizons: An inventory exchange programme, Horizons is included in the Club Mahindra membership. This programme offers additional 400 resorts and hotels across the world for the members to choose for their holiday in exchange of their room nights and by paying a nominal charge.

6. How many stars is Club Mahindra?

Club Mahindra, renowned for its premium resorts at various destinations, focuses on providing high-quality vacation experiences rather than adhering to a traditional hotel star-rating system.

Each Club Mahindra resort is distinct, offering a unique set of experiences, amenities, and levels of comfort. They are known for their premium accommodations, diverse facilities, unique in-resort experiences, and exceptional hospitality. The emphasis is on delivering a memorable holiday that blends local culture, natural beauty, and modern comfort.

7. Can a friend use my Club Mahindra membership?

The Club Mahindra membership is only for members and direct dependents of the Club Mahindra members, including their spouse, unmarried children, and parents. However, you can gift a holiday to your friend at Club Mahindra resorts on their special days like wedding anniversaries, birthdays or honeymoon.

8. What is blue season in Club Mahindra?

Club Mahindra's membership plans are tailored around seasons (Purple, Red, White, Blue) and apartment types (Studio, 1BR, 2BR), with each season dictating the time of year for holiday bookings.

The Blue season membership is ideal for those preferring off-peak travel, offering a quieter, more relaxed holiday experience. This plan excludes public holidays, festivals, and school/ college vacation periods, perfect for enjoying destinations like Goa during the monsoons or the serene winters of Himachal. It's an excellent choice for travellers seeking to avoid crowds and experience destinations in their quieter, less touristy periods.

9. What is the annual maintenance fee of Club Mahindra?

Club Mahindra's Annual Subscription Fee (ASF) serves as a maintenance charge, crucial for various aspects of resort upkeep and services. This fee contributes to maintenance, renovation, member services, and the enhancement of resort facilities, including rooms, food & beverage options, holiday activities, as well as spa and wellness amenities. The ASF amount is determined based on the membership's season and the type of apartment chosen.

This comprehensive guide has addressed the most frequently asked questions about Club Mahindra membership fees, benefits, seasons, and apartment type. For those considering a membership, exploring Club Mahindra reviews can offer additional insights and experiences from fellow travellers, enriching your decision-making process for a fulfilling vacation experience.

