Anuj Wahi: The brain behind KHC Healthcare's 16+ years of sustainable journey

KHC Healthcare India Private Limited, with brand name, KanHealthcare is an ISO 9001:2015 certified young, focused, dynamic organization and is known in the Indian Healthcare Market for bringing game-changing, cutting-edge, and path-breaking niche technologies and services through its world-renowned strategic alliances with select, best-in-class foreign principals on exclusive and long-term basis by providing world-class pre-sales and post-sales services & support to their clients in Clinical Diagnostics, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Research space in India with immense cross-selling opportunities.

KHC Healthcare only focuses on innovative technologies, and through its novel concept of Scientific Marketing and Value-based Selling, has been growing in India by leaps and bounds. Our people, customers and exclusive and long-term foreign principals are our most valued and precious assets.

Our execution, which includes our people, strategy and operations, ensures that we always continue to stay relevant to our customers by ensuring that all Kanians (our team) understand and execute our customer's needs, their buying behaviours and keep identifying changes in those behaviours, and we calibrate ourselves likewise.

We also ensure that our talented, motivated, iron-disciplined and experienced team of forward-looking techno-commercial professionals not only receive product and commercial training in India but also all over the globe. In fact, the same has been continuing for the last 16 years and will continue forever as with this high-quality technology we work with, we just cannot have old ways of working, and we continue to rediscover ourselves by learning, un-learning and re-learning, and always look out of the box to delight our customers and ensure that they are profitable and also that, in-turn, their customers are also delighted.

KHC Healthcare is also committed to a related CSR initiative under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

POSITIONED IN THE FOREGROUND

With a talented team of Kanians, KHC scales its competitive advantage in 7 areas: Execution, Strategy, People, Science & Technology, Leadership, Customer-Centricity, and Operations. The company believes in taking challenges first-hand. This is what we have achieved in 16 years, and continuing:

- KHC ranks #1 in India for virtually securing the entire market share in India in Diagnosing & Monitoring of Multiple Myeloma and related diseases through The Binding Site, UK product range.

- It’s #1 in market share of special esoteric ELISA immunoassays in Endocrinology, Neurotransmitters, Catecholamines and other esoteric special ELISA assays through the IBL International, Germany product range.

- Through Associates of Cape Cod, USA, it has achieved the #1 position in Bacterial Endotoxin Testing in India.

- It’s keeping #2-3 position in India in Biological Indicators and Chemical Indicators in the Industrial Segment. It's planning to take over the leadership role within the next 2 years by 2024 through the Crosstex, USA product range.

- KHC is #1 in the Separation Technology of virus purification business in India. Again, it has grasped over the entire market share through its Alfa Wassermann, USA Separation Technology product range used by vaccine manufacturers and with focus on Cell & Gene Therapy companies.

- It holds the #1 position in automatic and semi-automatic inoculators, de-cappers and harvesters used by vaccine manufacturers across the country through the Rame-Hart product range.

In my opinion, an entrepreneur is someone who knows and understands that there is a problem to solve and a gap that needs to be filled in any given industry. He/she should be extremely passionate to consistently and relentlessly work hard with immense perseverance to solve that problem and fill that gap in the most innovative and efficient way by turning it into a scalable and sustainable business model. Entrepreneurs should bear in mind that if they are able to find solutions to the problems and fill the gaps, still, the path, the business idea and the route they adopt should ensure that such solutions need to be ever-evolving and progressive for the viability and sustainability of the business they choose to get into. Whatever entrepreneurs do, they should create, deliver and capture value. Entrepreneurs are visionaries and have to ensure that they have a value system on which they build their team and organization and ensure that customer focus should be the nucleus of all their activities.

Innovation simply means always being curious to learn, find and execute better ways of unlocking value for your organization, your customers, your team and all stakeholders with game-changing business models. Relevant innovation can transform the way both people and companies grow.

Discipline and passion are the keys to being successful in any endeavour that one sets his/her mind to. Keep learning to build a high level of resilience and embrace changes in the market by eliminating old ways of doing business. If we don’t change with time and innovate, we will perish. Always look ahead and learn from your and others' mistakes.

Anuj Wahi has completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi and has worked, studied, and stayed in the USA for over 5 years. He got his MBA from Gannon University in Pennsylvania. While pursuing his MBA, he did brief stints in sales, marketing and strategy at GE and B. Braun Medical Inc. and then worked with Aesculap Inc. as the Product Manager of the American Market for Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery implants and products before he returned to India and started KanHealthcare and KHC Healthcare India Private Limited. He continues to attend executive education programs from IIM (the Indian Institute of Management).

