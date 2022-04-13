Apex Insurance: A trailblazer in risk management space for medical professionals

The Innovative streak

A lot of things can happen to companies, professionals, and entrepreneurs, but there is one essential fact that cannot be ignored. Unexpected things will always happen that will bring massive unhappiness to human beings. And this unhappiness may bring severe crises and loss of goodwill if not managed properly. It was the basic idea of preparing to deal with the crisis through meticulous preparation of executable plans that laid the foundation of the Risk Management business of “Apex”, in India. The choice to work for the medical fraternity came with the fact that in India, this is probably the single profession where there is a huge communication gap between doctors and patients.

Keeping up with Doctor’s commitment

In 20 years of operation, they have seen that sometimes, despite a doctor's experience and obvious skills in communication and treatment, the ball gets dropped on the goal line when it comes to a crisis. Apex is the first organised effort that brought the Crisis Management possibility to India. From a well-organized planning team, to professionally assessing the scope of the Problem, to developing a spontaneous plan, testing the plan and keeping the plan up-to-date, they have full expert command on each and every step.

Profitable Risk Management Movement

Their Risk management venture is a daring effort, and despite all the risk, they just believe in our concept that Risk management solutions are essential for growth-oriented professionals. For years they are into answering some of the very tough questions to solve some of the real life-threatening problems. They have seen the scenario of doctor-patient relationships changing very fast. Any death or severe injury pertaining to medical treatment or procedure lands the physicians in the court of law, both civil & Criminal. The issues involving doctors are so complicated that even the courts need practical assistance from the bar to explain the complexities of the procedures undertaken. And every day they are being proven right. Understanding a doctor's complexities requires a very knowledgeable person who should be a learned person both in medicine and law. Their push for Medico-legal speciality is always a big hit.

The ubiety

With their unique expertise, they are working in more than 26 States and have a great track record of carrying out some effective crisis management operations in the Medical sector. Their efforts and story are instrumental in acquiring the proper risk management teams in many Medical associations across the country. For Apex and doctors, the bond of priceless services began 20 years before, and over the years, the relationship has continued to deepen. Apex does anything & everything legal for doctors. We have been solely responsible for all the investments, improvements, and success of AICL. Right now they have more than 2.5 Lac active databases& working engagements of doctors & hospitals in India.

AICL Digital

Their Digital presence through DreamAp & AICL App is a new revolutionary way to give a technology edge to the medical world. They help doctors and hospitals in doing almost everything digitally with a single click. Whether it is managing OPD, tele/video consultation, safe record-keeping, or just buying any insurance on best deals, and connecting to an expert instantly from the comfort of their home or workplace. The App has all the medical information, judgements, and references apart from important links. Through DreamAp doctors have to simply add their Patients and the world of convenience opens up for the patients too. Apart from instant connectivity solutions with their doctors, they are having many revolutionary benefits including their lifetime record maintenance, online medicines, report sharing & much more. The App helps an individual to find a nearby doctor in an emergency and also confirms their presence through push notifications.

Human & Social Responsibility Perspective

Every day they change their perspective for the better. Their social responsibility initiative is such a bold & important effort. For years they are picking underprivileged individuals from rural areas and training them for some important profiles for our team. They enable them to lead and live better despite their circumstances. Most of these individuals are now amazing business builders. We are proud of our company's vision & policies and are creating some positive social changes. Their organizational values are the key to not letting life’s difficulties cloud our team partner's vision.

The Story Of Maximum & A Grand Future

Maximum awareness program, Maximum case winning, Maximum satisfied doctors, Maximum testimonials, Maximum globally acclaimed experts, and Minimum membership Pricing. They give valid reasons to get their doctors covered for anything & everything. For every crisis in their Professional & Personal life, Doctors can count on APEX. They have recently won more than 10 national & international awards for the Service of Medical Fraternity & even an eminent magazine mentioned us in their story of an excellent service organization. Their growth story has been hovering around only one product of the Insurance Company and that too is in liability. The customers they serve are the cream section of society and have a big business opportunity. They are looking forward to creating deeper meaning, a profitable venture and stronger partnerships in building better brand value and taking Apex to the next level. They are sure of creating and sustaining massive viral buzz with a great viable business brand.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.