Apex University, Jaipur recently organised a 3-Day Orientation Program for its new batch

Jaipur, India, August 22, 2023 - Apex University, one of the prestigious universities situated in Jaipur, renowned for its diverse array of Technical and Non-Technical programs, recently organised an immersive three-day orientation program from 17th to 19th of August, 2023. This event officially welcomed the university's new batch, comprising approximately 2,500 students hailing from 28 distinct states across India. This Induction event served as a dynamic gateway for students to explore diverse fields of study and initiate their academic journey.

Across the span of three days, the Induction event offered a comprehensive overview of Apex University’s academic offerings. Designed to help new students navigate the academic landscape, this program acquainted them with the range of disciplines available, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.

The orientation program was not just about academics—it was also about building connections that extend beyond the confines of the classroom. Through ice-breaking sessions, team-building activities, and networking opportunities, students got the opportunity to establish bonds with their peers, faculty mentors, and university staff. These connections will serve as a robust support network throughout their university journey and beyond.

A notable highlight of the event was the presence of Sonu Sharma, a charismatic motivational speaker celebrated for his ability to inspire and ignite transformation. His captivating speech empowered students to dream big, overcome obstacles, and unlock their full potential. His insights into personal development and strategies for achieving success are poised to leave an enduring imprint on the students, motivating them to approach their academic journey with conviction and enthusiasm.

Furthermore, Dr Rajesh Fernando, an accomplished speaker renowned for his captivating presentations, whose profound insights left a lasting impact on the students during the last event organised by Apex University, joined Sonu Sharma to empower and inspire the students. Leveraging his extensive expertise in psychology and human behaviour, Dr Fernando explored the importance of cultivating a growth-oriented mindset and offered actionable strategies for managing the challenges frequently encountered by students.

Recent additions to Apex University's B.Tech CSE program include cutting-edge specialisations in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML), Cloud Technology and Information Security, Data Science, and Full Stack Development. These forward-looking specialisations have garnered resounding enthusiasm from students and are aligned with the rapidly evolving technological landscape, equipping students with the skills necessary to excel in the industry.

Additionally, as the university sets its sights on the future, plans are already underway to introduce new innovative courses. Apex University envisions a diverse range of educational programs catering to emerging fields, ensuring that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills requisite for navigating the dynamic professional landscape.

Apex University stands as a beacon of academic excellence and holistic development. With its state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional faculty members, and commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, the university provides an environment that fosters intellectual growth, personal exploration, and community engagement. Apex University's prominence is on the rise, evident from its remarkable application numbers – 5.9 lakh applications for CUET 2023 and 4.5 lakh applications for CUET 2022. Notably, Apex Group boasts a 58-year legacy in education, consistently setting new academic benchmarks.

The recently held orientation program stands as a testament to Apex University's unwavering commitment to nurturing learning and fostering growth among its students. It provided an unforgettable experience for the university's new batch, leaving a lasting impression.

