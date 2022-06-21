Apical Immigration Experts inaugurates its new branch in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

India, 21st June 2022:Business expansion is the sole aim of entrepreneurs looking to invest their time in new business ideas. Apical Immigration Experts Pvt Ltd takes pride in announcing its latest achievement in the country's heartland. The company has expanded its wings' and is now inaugurating a new branch in the city's capital town, Lucknow!

Lucknow is an important economic and trading center in northern India. The capital's growth of late can be explained by good administration concentrating on real estate development, spurred by Uttar Pradesh's rapid infrastructure development and the influx of large investment projects.

With more and more entrepreneurs and local businesses setting their foot in Lucknow, it is evident that the city will expand in both import and export. In such cases, immigration services come handy when business owners need to travel across borders immediately. The government is also looking to invest and build Lucknow for business and economic purposes. Apical Immigration Experts expands in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the growing economy and investment opportunities, Apical Immigration Experts are now providing their services to the people of Lucknow with the same mission and vision in mind.

So, when you're looking for a reliable Immigration & study abroad visa consultant, IELTS / PTE preparation end your search with Apical Immigration Services Pvt Ltd (https://www.immigrationxperts.com/about-us/)

Mr. Manish Srivastava, Director, Apical Immigration Experts,“Traveling to a new country is an incredible experience, so much so that any words used to describe it sound incomprehensibly pathetic.Students may require specialist travel and counseling services to assist with the journey and handle all of the tedious requirements. Apical Immigration Experts Pvt Ltd is one of the few companies that can meet these demands. Quality customer service is prioritized.”

Mr. Srivastava further added,“Immigration Experts™ offers personalized immigration and student visa solutions to each and every potential candidate catering University Shortlisting , Applications , PTE & IELTS Coaching , Scholarships, Education Loans and Visa Filing with pre and post departure. They excel in all areas of immigration-related services,student visa, visitor visa, business visa over a decade. Immigration experts furnish exceptional support to customers, whether it is consulting, preparing potential immigrants for a personal interview, visa application submission, or post-landing help. Apical provides every client with honest legal advice in their best interests. Honesty is our major asset & we believe in saying NO rather than giving false hopes. That's how Apical Immigration Experts has been able to garner everyone's trust worldwide.”

Apical Immigration Experts Pvt Ltd is accredited with:

RCIC (Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant)

MARA (Migration Agents Registration Authority)

IAA (Immigration Advisers Authority)

OISC (Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner, Level 3)

Over the years, Apical Immigration Experts (have built their trust and have gained loyal customers, having successfully served the people of Noida, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai Pune, Telangana and more places with their excellent immigration and study abroad services. Apical Immigration Experts aims to expand the same service to the people of Lucknow and nearby with the same dedication and willingness, under the Branch Head Ms. Resham Agarwal and Director, Mr. Manish Srivastava

Immigration Experts best Immigration Consultant will help you to resolve all of your Canadian/Australian immigration & study abroad related queries.

You may contact us at 9999467686 , 9044980902

Leave a mail at info@immigrationxperts.com

