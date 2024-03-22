Apollo Tyres' EnduTrax: Demonstrating Toughness at Natrax, Indore

In a pursuit to redefine performance standards in the Commercial Vehicle tyre industry, Apollo Tyres is delighted to announce the triumph of its Experiential Drive at Natrax, Indore, showcasing the EnduTrax range. The primary aim of this drive was to highlight the toughness, durability, high uptime, and exceptional grip of the Apollo EnduTrax tyre range. Comprising the EnduTrax MD and MD+ for drive applications and the EnduTrax MA for steer application, these products epitomise exceptional grip in both on-road and off-road scenarios, especially in construction and infrastructure sectors. The event underscored Apollo Tyres' unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier performance, establishing a groundbreaking standard in the commercial vehicle tyre industry.

The Apollo EnduTrax Range, featuring three specialised products, remains at the forefront of tyre technology innovation. Tailored for versatile on and off-road use, this range proudly introduces its revolutionary fabric reinforced bead technology, strategically designed to minimize failures related to the bead area and tread/under-tread, ensuring unmatched reliability.

In the drive segment, the EnduTrax MD+ and MD tyres stand out with their rugged block design, enhancing traction, and reinforced shoulder blocks for added strength. These features collectively define the range's pinnacle of toughness, making it the preferred choice for challenging terrains. Simultaneously, the EnduTrax MA, designed for the steer segment, guarantees superior handling and control, providing a comprehensive solution for commercial vehicles.

Each product within the EnduTrax Range incorporates superior cut and chip resistant technology, contributing to the extended longevity of these tyres. The holistic approach of the EnduTrax Range reflects Apollo Tyres' steadfast commitment to innovation, reliability, and meeting the diverse needs of the commercial vehicle industry.

The event itself served as a live testament to the robustness and performance of the Apollo EnduTrax Range. A meticulously designed track with enhanced components replicated the challenging terrains these tyres navigate in their natural environments. End consumers and key business partners had the unique opportunity to experience this track firsthand in loaded trucks, driven by trained drivers.

Vikram Garga, Group Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) at Apollo Tyres Ltd, expressed satisfaction after the successful event, stating, "Apollo EnduTrax, renowned for unmatched toughness and performance, symbolizes our unwavering commitment to redefine toughness. Cementing trust in users, this first-of-a-kind experience further builds their confidence." He extended sincere gratitude to all contributors for making the Apollo EnduTrax Experiential Drive a success, adding, “Positive feedback affirms this event as more than a tyre showcase; it declares Apollo EnduTrax's commitment to durability, reliability, and peak performance.”

The Apollo EnduTrax Experiential Drive at Natrax, Indore, marks a significant chapter in the brand's journey. This wasn't just about tyres; it was a deliberate drive into the heart of toughness. The Apollo EnduTrax Range stands tall, prepared to conquer every challenging terrain, and the event at Natrax ensured that the customers not only comprehend it but genuinely experience it.

