Apple Hospital felicitates notable doctors on the occasion of Doctors' Day

India, 10th July 2023: On the occasion of Doctors' Day, the Indore-based renowned Apple Hospital felicitated 15 well-regarded doctors in a ceremony graced by notable civil servants and personalities from the government. Dr. Prabhu Ram Choudhary, the Health Minister of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the notable Member of Parliament, Mr. Shankar Lalwani, Mr. Pushyamitra Bhargava, the Mayor of Indore, and Dr. Ilayaraja T (IAS), Collector, Indore were the chief guests of the event that celebrated the relentless efforts medical professionals put in towards the upkeep of a healthy, well-functioning society. Further, more than 250 high-performing medical practitioners were also part of the gathering.

The Doctors' Day function was part of a series of efforts by Apple Hospital to show a token of appreciation to the doctors and take an opportunity to highlight their oft-unsung achievements that they continually clock. The 15 doctors who were felicitated in the event have, over the years, achieved several medical feats and have a sizeable patient list and robust reputation in the medical science community. Additionally, the presence of respected members from the medical, political, and governmental circles added to the gravitas of the felicitation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apple Hospital has come to be known for its synergising medical expertise.

About the event, the Managing Director of Apple Hospital, Mr Anurag Soni said, “We take the occasion of Doctors' Day to amplify the good work done by dedicated doctors. These doctors are continuously serving the varied needs of the patients and we hope that this token of appreciation would only magnify their impact, touching more and more lives, and furthering the legacy and value system of Apple Hospitals”.

Outlining the values of Apple Hospital, he continued, “Our reputation as a robust medical centre germinates from the seeds of care that a group of esteemed doctors began sowing in 2010 when they thought that Madhya Pradesh needs more super-specialty care that comes not just with keen medical expertise but also with utmost compassion at an individual level.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Apple Hospitals are delivering great medical solutions to patients with state-of-the-art technology.

Powering over 15500 surgeries and more than 1.5 lacs OPDs in the last 7 years, leading to countless happy and satisfied patients, Apple Hospital has established a legacy of superlative medical care since its inception in 2015. A unit of Indore’s Friends Unity Hospital & Research Centre, the hospital chain began its journey as a 200-bed Flagship Hospital at Bhawarkuan Indore. Apple Hospital has been offering excellent super-specialty care in the region since the beginning.

Today, the hospitals stand as the pioneers of world-class emergency care in Madhya Pradesh, as the top-notch 24X7 emergency care units are complemented by the astute medical skills of the doctors and nurses associated with the establishment. Following the mottos of the medical organisation, “Cure with care” and “Every single life is Priceless”, the staff leaves no stone unturned to cater to the patient's individual needs. With patients from a wide range of backgrounds, Apple Hospitals has brought together first-rate medical teams and has become a trusted name among people, owing to the philosophy of care and compassion that the hospitals believe should be part of treatment.

The Apple Hospitals, delivering great medical solutions to the patients, are marked by their state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities that include world-class services in Echocardiography, Sonography, Color Doppler, Target Scan, Pathology, C-Arm digital x-ray, Portalex-ray, Barium study, BMD, Whole body MRI scan 1.5 tesla, Interventional Radiology, EEG, EMG, ECG, TMT, PFT, Whole body ultrafast 128 slice CT Scan, Endoscopy (Gastroscopy), and Colonoscopy, among others. Similarly, the specialties of Apple Hospitals entail Dietary Service, Neuro Uro-Ortho, General Cardiac, Dialysis Unit, Cath Lab, Pathology, Endoscopic Unit, Laser, General, NICU, PICU, Modular OT, Holistic Patient Care, ICCU, ICU, HDU, Private Room, Deluxe Room, Semi-Private Room, Labour Room Gynae/OBS, etc.

All in all, Apple Hospitals haveht come to be known for synergizing medical expertise, solid infrastructure, care, and individual needs to deliver a one-of-a-kind medical service, and with steps such as the felicitation of prestigious doctors on Doctors' Day, would continue to build a positive ambiance. In the coming years as well, the medical organisation hopes to uphold and further expand its level of great services and care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information, please visit: https://applehospital.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.