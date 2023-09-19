Applied Cloud Computing Appoints Lakhvinder Singh to head Cloud Practice

Applied Cloud Computing (ACC) recently appointed Lakhvinder Singh Gill as the new Global Head of Cloud Practice, reinforcing ACC's commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions. As a leading AWS-centric organization, ACC specializes in cloud-native microservices-based products, cloud services, data lake analytics, security, and industry-specific technology solutions. ACC's extensive expertise spans diverse sectors, with a specific focus on media, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), and healthcare. Led by Nilesh Satpute, CEO of ACC, the company has received prestigious awards, including the "Best BFSI Industry Consulting Partner" by AWS (Amazon Web Services) and the "Best Application Modernization Platform for Banking and Insurance Companies."

With a remarkable career spanning over 30 years in the IT industry, Lakhvinder Singh adds valuable experience and knowledge to ACC's leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience in the software industry, spanning a wide range of technology consultancy areas, encompassing hardware and software. This includes aspects such as design, development, architecture, maintenance, networking, and quality assurance. Having worked in the UK, USA, Canada, Germany, and Malaysia, he brings global expertise in catering to diverse international markets, aligning well with ACC's expansion goals.

Lakhvinder has been extensively involved in the software development cycle, from system study and pre-sales activities to requirement gathering, prototyping, development, code reviews, testing, deployment, and ongoing support. His experience is multifaceted, including projects in areas such as access control, portals, application servers, workflow technology, open source/free software, application performance engineering, secure development practices, databases, and AWS cloud services. His ability to stay at the forefront of evolving technologies and build prototypes as needed highlights his forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation.

During his tenure at AWS, his unwavering commitment to excellence earned him multiple accolades, including sales awards for consistently exceeding targets. These awards further solidified his reputation as an outstanding leader in the field.

Mr. Lakhvinder Singh Gill shared his perspective on joining ACC, stating, "I am honored to become a part of ACC and lead its Global Cloud Practice. ACC's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional cloud solutions aligns with my values and vision. I am enthusiastic about contributing to ACC's growth and helping clients achieve their digital transformation goals."

In his new role as the Global Head of Cloud Practice at ACC, Mr. Gill will lead initiatives aimed at enhancing ACC's processes, expanding its existing team of over 400 talented professionals, and cultivating a culture of continuous improvement. His vision for ACC revolves around creating a collaborative environment, embracing the latest technologies, and ensuring the consistent delivery of value and excellence to clients.

Mr. Gill's dedication to transparency, ethics, and team growth aligns seamlessly with ACC's core values, making him an ideal fit for the organization. His appointment comes at an exciting juncture for ACC as the company continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its presence in international markets, cloud computing, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and space technology.

Nilesh Satpute, CEO of ACC, expressed his excitement about welcoming Lakhvinder Singh Gill to the ACC family, stating, "Over the years, we have built a young and agile team, and today, we are bringing industry stalwarts on board to mentor and guide our team as they boldly navigate challenging transitions from good to great. We are thrilled to have Lakhvinder Singh Gill join ACC. We look forward to the innovation, dedication, and leadership he will bring to our company's journey toward becoming a preferred partner for our client’s cloud, digital, security, and transformation initiatives. His arrival marks a significant step forward as we strive to exceed expectations and set new standards in the cloud computing industry."

About ACC: Founded in 2014 by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, ACC has emerged as a leader in the cloud services segment. The organization is dedicated to transforming business processes, optimizing product portfolios, strategizing business assets, complying with regulations, managing risks, and maximizing customer satisfaction. ACC achieves these objectives through the adoption and implementation of Digital Transformation, Cloud Computing, App Modernization, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Security, and Product Engineering.

For more information about ACC, please visit the official ACC website.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.