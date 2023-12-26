Apply for Dubai Visa with EvisaDubai.ae the best Dubai Visa Agency

Applying for a Dubai Visa is no more difficult now. all you need to do is reach the right agency. Confused about which one to pick? The answer is EvisaDubai.ae a platform that will not only answer your queries related to your travel but will also provide you with an instant visa. The complex process of applying Dubai visa online is now made simple with none other than EvisaDubai.ae. A website that gives you a visa in a few hours after you have applied. You can now apply from any corner of the world with internet support.

Thinking what EvisaDubai.ae is?

E Visa Dubai is a well-known visa service provider that answers all of the questions you have on your mind when you think about planning to visit Dubai. It is one of the most reputed and reliable visa providers which has been recognized by millions of users worldwide with the best customer rating and quick response time.

By applying for your visa through EvisaDubai.ae you can save time as they provide quick services which means, that you can get your visa in three working days, and in case of emergencies, you can get it within 24 hours you can get your visa using their Expressway visa service delivery.

EvisaDubai.ae has been approved and recognized by millions of customers and it is ranked among the most recommended and secured online visa providers for Dubai visa apply online globally. E Visa Dubai is one of part of best visa provider portal visitsvisa.com which also working for Saudi Arabia Visa apply dedicatedly.

Application procedure for a Dubai E Visa

Applicant needs to fill out the application form with proper credentials.

Upload the required documents like passport, photographs, and all the required documents.

Select the type of visa, you need to apply for.

Review the form and submit the application.

Proceed with the payment further through a valid bank transfer and online payment system.

Once the payment is done, a confirmation mail will be sent to your registered email ID.

Within three working days, you will receive your visa on the registered email ID.

Documents required for applying for a E Visa Dubai

The most notable eligibility criteria that every Dubai E Visa applicant needs to follow are:

Updated passport with valid information up to 6 months from their date of departure to Dubai.

Passport size photographs

a valid email address

Credit card, debit card, or net banking for paying online visa fees

Types of Dubai Visa at E Visa Dubai

1. 96-hour visa for Dubai ( AED 580 ) - This type of single entry visa is considered a Transit Visa which takes a processing time of almost about 24 hours and is valid for up to 4 days with no visa extensions.

2. 30-day E Visa ( AED 599 ) - A 30-day visa is the type of tourist visa that comes under the short-term single-entry visa category. This visa lasts up to 30 days from the date of arrival and takes about 1 to 3 business days for processing, including visa extension.

Dubai Visa Extension - AED 850

3. 30-day multiple entry E visa ( AED 1420 ) - A 30-day multiple entry E visa is the same as the 30-day visa and has all the features and services included along with double entry.

Visa Extension - AED 1500

4. 60 Days E Visa ( AED 1060 ) - 60 days e visa for Dubai includes a long-term single entry visa for over 60 days from the date of arrival. Visa processing takes up to 5-7 business days and visa extension and express visa facility is also available.

Visa Extension - AED 1500

5. 60 Days Multiple Entry Visa ( AED 1890 ) - A 60 Days multiple entry visa comes under the category of long-term visa for multiple entry where all the features and characteristics are the same as the 60 Days E Visa for single entry.

Visa Extension - AED 1500

6. 90 Days Visit Visa ( AED 2500 ) - 90 90-day visit visa is a type of single-entry visa that is valid for a total of 90 days from the date of arrival. This Dubai visa processing takes about 1 to 2 weeks and visa extensions and all the visa facilities are available for the citizens who are applying for this Dubai e visa.

Visa Extension - AED 1500

Places not to miss when you are visiting Dubai

Burj Khalifa

The Dubai Mall

Palm Island

Burj Al Arab

The Dubai Fountains

Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark

Aura Skypool

Dubai Miracle Garden

Mall of the Emirates

Things to keep in mind while visiting Dubai

Do not carry any kind of products that are not allowed or that can't pass customs such as metal objects, sharp objects etc.

Follow and read all the rules and regulations made by the government of the UAE

Note down all the emergency numbers in case you get stuck in any problems.

Get ready yourself with all your travel documents to reprint them on the immigrating desk after arrival

Keep your original or copy of your passport when you are traveling to different destinations in Dubai

