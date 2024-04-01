Apply for SIT Pune’s Transformative and Industry-ready B.Tech Programmes via SITEEE before 12th April 2024

India, 1st April 2024: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune has announced 12th April 2024 as the last date to register for its cutting-edge and futuristic B.Tech programmes, designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving fields of technology and engineering via Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (SITEEE) 2024, which serves as a gateway to pursue these programmes. Prospective candidates can enroll using the official registration link.

Speaking about the programmes, Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune stated “At SIT Pune, we are dedicated to creating an atmosphere that promotes academic excellence, innovation, and comprehensive growth. Our B.Tech programmes are designed to provide students with industry-relevant curriculum, research prospects, and modern facilities. Our goal is to nurture the next generation of engineers and technologists who are equipped to address global challenges and drive positive societal progress.”

The SITEEE 2024 examination has been scheduled for May 5, 2024 (Sunday) and May 11, 2024 (Saturday), from 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm, the results for which will be declared on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday). Candidates can appear for the exam twice i.e on 5th May 2024 and again on 11th May 2024.

Diverse B.Tech Offerings

The array of offerings at SIT Pune encompasses a diverse selection of meticulously crafted and industry-aligned programmes. These include B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, B.Tech in Civil Engineering, B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering,, B.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, and B.Tech in Robotics and Automation. Each programme is tailored to meet the evolving demands of the respective fields, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen careers.

Career Prospects

SIT Pune’s B.Tech programme graduates are presented with a myriad of career paths. From shaping the future as AI engineers to building magnificent structures as civil engineers, and from innovating as software developers to engineering breakthroughs in electronics, mechanical, and robotics fields, their career prospects span across dynamic industries like technology, construction, software development, telecommunications, manufacturing, and robotics.

Placement & Recruiters

The institute demonstrates an impressive track record in placements, evidenced by its highest national package reaching 50 LPA for the 2023-2024 academic year and average package reaching 10.15 LPA. With over 130+ esteemed companies participating in the academic year 2023-2024, students have access to diverse opportunities across various sectors. Notable recruiters include industry giants such as Philips, Microsoft, Bajaj Group, BMC, TIAA, NVIDIA, Oracle and PhonePe among others. Moreover, students benefit from valuable internship experiences, with the highest internship stipend of INR 75,000 during the 2022-2023 academic year.

Rankings and Accolades

SIT Pune has earned distinguished accolades, including the coveted 2nd position among emerging private engineering colleges by The Week. Furthermore, in India Today's 2023 rankings, it proudly secured the 7th spot among the nation's best-emerging colleges. These rankings underscore SIT Pune's commitment to excellence and its steadfast dedication to providing top-tier education.

To sum up, SIT Pune is the ideal choice for B.Tech programmes due to its commitment to excellence, industry-aligned curriculum, and modern facilities. Supported by a vibrant campus life and strong placement record, SIT Pune offers an unmatched learning experience for aspiring engineers.

To know more visit- SIT Pune

