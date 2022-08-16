Apply now for a host of courses at Heritage Institute of Hotel and Tourism

India, 16th August 2022: Heritage Institute of Hotel and Tourism (HIHT), one of the leading education institutes in the country is inviting interested students to apply for their host of undergraduate and diploma courses. The institute is renowned for its flagship BSc in Hospitality Management aimed at creating industry-ready professionals who can seamlessly integrate into the relevant sectors. In today’s scenario when the opportunities for employment are quite insignificant in both Government and Private sectors, only professional education assures job opportunities in the preferred field.

Keeping in view the increasing demand for professionals in the hospitality field, HIHT embarked upon furthering the noble cause of imparting professional education in the field of Hotel Management Since 2006, the institute has been affiliated with the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Noida for Degree and Diploma Programs, also approved by Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, for conducting Hunar Se Rozgar Tak programmes at their Agra campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr. V R Venkatadri, CEO

Achievements

In a very short span of its journey, HIHT has received numbers of awards and honors. Recently HIHT has been ranked 21 among 32 Best Hotel Management Colleges of India by THE OUTLOOK CSIRE – Survey 2022.

Also under the category of Best Hotel Management Colleges HIHT has received 18th position in all over India by the survey of THE WEEK Magazine.

To utilize the resources, expertise and experience of more than one decade HIHT has now extended its activity and established a new Institute at Mathura to offer various courses of Hotel Management along with the Hunar Se Rozgar Tak Programme approved by Ministry of Tourism, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HIHT has now extended its activity and established a new Institute at Mathura.

Team & Infrastructure

HIHT has a sprawling lush green full-fledged Campus with approx 1 Lakh Sq Ft built-up area with well-equipped labs and other facilities to facilitate the students with knowledge and skill and encourage them to learn well to secure good opportunities.

For effective Management of the system, various departments such as Academics, Administration, Accounts and Admission & Counseling is being headed under the close supervision of our Group President – Mr. D.K Singh, who has not only acquired such a brilliant hold over Hospitality Education by establishing one of the reputed and well sophisticated Hotel Management Institutions in Northern India also to provide numerous opportunities to the students and staffs of the Institution to excel in their life in multifold.

The CEO, Mr. V R Venkatadri, former Principal of IHM, Bengaluru, with his 40+ Years of expertise of managing reputed Hospitality Schools of India, is the leading face of the organization.

The Academic Department has a team of experienced faculty members with expertise in hospitality education, with Guest speakers and Visiting Faculties from across the country working in the field of Hospitality and Tourism.

Scope & Future

Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world today. According to the Ernst & Young report, Global Hospitality Industry Insights 2016, the hospitality industry is going to be the single largest employer globally, contributing 1 among 11 jobs generated. The World Travel & Tourism Council calculated that tourism generated 8.31 lakh crore (US$120 billion) or 6.3 per cent of the nation’s GDP in 2015 and supported 37.315 million jobs, 8.7 percent of its total employment. The sector is predicted to grow at an average annual rate of 7.5 per cent to 18.36 lakh crore (US$270 billion) by 2025 (7.2 percent of GDP). This makes India one of the fastest growing tourism industries over the next decade..

Methodology

HIHT believes in industry and academia interaction at all stages of student development and as a part of our curriculum, the students undergo well planned and monitored internships in collaboration with leading hotel organizations.

Placements

In glorious journey since 2006, it has been successfully placed students across India and abroad too and established a successful track record of a hundred per cent placement record to date. The placement figures have gone up with the past time i.e. by 2011 - 4298 students to 2019 –14832 students, and in spite of the adverse impact of the Corona Pandemic to the entire industry, HIHT has emerged as one of the valuable Institution by achieving a record placements in 2022.

If you also want more information about this course,please visitthe college website (www.hihtworld.com) and get more information.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.