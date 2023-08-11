Appu Series: Where Education Meets Entertainment

BENGALURU, 11 August 2023 - In today's fast-paced world, children's education has evolved beyond the traditional classroom setting. With the rise of digital media, Appu Series has emerged as a pioneering multimedia company, revolutionizing the way children learn with its entertaining and educational content.

Founded in 2010 by Media Fusion (India) Pvt. Ltd., Appu Series began its journey as an animation platform for stories and rhymes. Over the years, the company has grown by leaps and bounds, becoming one of the top children's channels on YouTube. With over two billion views and close to two million subscribers, Appu Series has established itself as a leading force in edutainment content.

In addition to their success on YouTube, Appu Series has extended its reach to television, with the 'Appu - the Yogic Elephant’ TV series featured on Pogo, a Turner Network in India. The series spans nine seasons, covering various themes such as fairy tales, environment, science, and world culture.

The company's vision has been to break the shackles of conventional classroom education and make learning self-paced and accessible to children worldwide. And that’s how Appu IP came to the fore. Their high-quality, stimulating, and educational animated stories, songs, rhymes, and learning modules are curated to meet the needs of children of all ages and grades.

At the heart of this cutting edge learning platform lies its adorable mascot, 'Appu.' This lively, naughty calf embodies the spirit of adventure and curiosity that resonates with every child. The mascot comes alive with ‘APPU’ - an animated feature film in 4k. Out for release, it is the finest and newest feather in Appu Series’ cap!

‘APPU’ is a 90-minute mega entertainer movie in 4k resolution with a beautiful story-line that highlights the rampant elephant poaching that is severely impacting the elephant population. The film featuring Appu not only entertains but also spreads awareness about the need for elephant conservation. Appu's journey of self-discovery and courage in combating environmental threats captivates young minds and instills valuable life lessons.

Looking to the future, Appu Series plans to bring forth more feature films with impactful and inspiring themes. The company seeks partners and distributors to co-produce, distribute, and license their content globally.

With the key to a plethora of entertainment and fun learning resources that transcend geographical borders, Appu Series goes beyond being just a business venture. It stands as a beacon of creativity and innovation in the edutainment industry for generations to come.

