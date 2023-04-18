Appy Pie Adds Artificial Intelligence to Its No-code Website Builder Platform

Appy Pie Website Builder, a leading no-code development platform, has announced the launch of its AI Website Builder. This new product will simplify and accelerate the website-building process for businesses of all sizes by employing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users only need to describe their website specifications and requirements on the platform as text or voice input. The in-built AI will convert these into a full-fledged website, delivering faster and more efficient website development without coding.

The Appy Pie AI Website Builder makes website building more accessible and affordable for everyone, especially small business owners and individuals with limited technical expertise. It uses highly-advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to generate website content and design templates. The AI website builder offers many features and functionalities, including customizable templates, themes, and designs that users can customize to fit their unique branding and aesthetic preferences.

"Appy Pie's AI Website Builder brings the power of intelligent technology to the hands of every website creator. With this revolutionary product, we are changing the way websites are built and empowering users to create professional-looking websites effortlessly, just by speaking or typing. We are excited to launch this innovative product and look forward to seeing the incredible websites that our users will create with it." says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.

The AI Website Builder from Appy Pie is fully responsive, which means that websites created using the platform are optimized to deliver a seamless experience on any device, from desktops to smartphones. It also provides e-commerce integration, social media integration, and SEO optimization that help businesses maximize their online presence and cater to customers worldwide. Users can also access integrated analytics tools that help them measure and improve their website's performance.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally (G2) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes (Capterra). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world (GetApp).

