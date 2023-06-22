Appy Pie Announces Alpha Launch of AppyLM: Revolutionary Large Language Model for Native Mobile App Code Generation

Appy Pie, the leading provider of innovative AI-powered solutions, is proud to announce the alpha launch of AppyLM, its proprietary large language model (LLM) designed exclusively for native mobile app code generation in technologies such as Swift and Kotlin. With the introduction of AppyLM, Appy Pie AI, the AI arm of Appy Pie, aims to revolutionize the app development industry by combining the power of artificial intelligence and natural language processing, offering a transformative approach to native app development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AppyLM represents an extraordinary leap forward in mobile app development by leveraging a large language model to generate app code based on users' text or voice inputs. Powered by a robust algorithm, this comprehensive model has undergone extensive training on an extensive corpus of text and code data, equipping it with the capability to effortlessly generate intricate code structures.

At its alpha launch, AppyLM showcases the cutting-edge technology and marks the beginning of a new era in app development. This milestone demonstrates Appy Pie's commitment to continuous innovation and staying at the forefront of industry advancements. During the alpha phase, Appy Pie welcomes early adopters to experience the power of AppyLM and provide valuable feedback to further enhance its capabilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traditionally, building native mobile apps required proficient coding skills and a deep understanding of programming languages. However, AppyLM's intuitive and conversational interface breaks down these barriers, allowing users of all skill levels to create robust and professional applications. By leveraging AppyLM, developers can streamline the app development process, reduce time-to-market, and deliver high-quality applications that cater to the needs of today's tech-savvy users.

"We are thrilled to introduce AppyLM to the world," said Mr. Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie AI. “With this proprietary large language model, we are revolutionizing the way native mobile apps are created. AppyLM empowers users to effortlessly generate complex code structures, saving them valuable time and effort. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are democratizing app development and making it accessible to a wider audience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without requiring technical knowledge. It offers an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools, including an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally by G2, thanks to its unique features, ease of use, and affordability. It is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes according to Capterra. Moreover, Appy Pie is the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world, as acknowledged by GetApp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.