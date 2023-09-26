AppyHigh Launches the World's First Generative AI App Bundle

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India



Key Takeaways World’s first Generative AI Apps Pack.

Premium customer support, every step of the way.

Globally Recognised, Locally Priced at Rs. 2999. AppyHigh, India's top 10 app publishers with over 570 million downloads, has launched a first-of-a-kind generative AI led productivity, and creativity bundle aimed at solopreneurs and SMBs.



With this launch, AppyHigh will bundle an AI image generator, AI Photo Editor, chat assistant, Avatar maker, VPN & Camera Scanner – all in one, driven by the mission of democratising best in class technology products. AppyHigh has priced this toolbox at a tenth of other similar apps. AppyHigh Prime will also give users unlimited access to all premium features of 12+ AppyHigh’s flagship apps, including Generative AI apps like:

Imagine Go - AI Image, Avatar & Art Generator, with templates

Pixel Go - AI Photo editor & enhancer

Mage AI - GPT-powered Chat personal assistant

Other productivity apps such as Instore, Scanner Go, Pulpy VPN, AppLock Go, Browser Go are also included in the bundle.



At the heart of AppyHigh Prime is a simple belief: Everyone deserves the best, and so, whether you are a designer, photographer, retailer, seller, student, gamer, a solopreneur building a brand, or a small business looking to optimise operations, AppyHigh Prime is your Go to toolbox.



"Generative AI products have the potential to 10X productivity and outcomes in many fields. But one of the key driver of adoption will be lowering the cost of access, especially in a market like India. Today, we are proud that AppyHigh has built a globally recognised product, and delivered it at a tenth of the price. Just like Jio democratised connectivity, our goal is to empower the next billion users with cutting edge app tools,” said Venus Dhuria, Co-Founder, AppyHigh and Partner, VedaVC.



Users get 1 year unlimited access to all premium features of the participating apps for Rs. 2999 which can be accessed from AppyHigh website.



"At AppyHigh, we use cutting-edge modular technology to craft exceptional apps and deliver unparalleled user experiences along with our 90+ engineers. Our app ratings of 4.3 star outshines similar apps in the industry. With instant customer support, we're truly dedicated to our valued users' satisfaction," said Aneesh Rayancha, Co-Founder, AppyHigh.



Moreover, app developers have the opportunity to showcase their app on AppyHigh Prime, simultaneously gaining visibility, generating revenue, and accessing a premium audience.



About AppyHigh

Founded in 2018, by Venus Dhuria & Aneesh Rayancha, it’s a mobile internet technology company. AppyHigh has launched 15+ chartbuster applications. Built an ecosystem of Productivity & Utility Apps, AppyHigh has garnered 570 million downloads, Ranked Top 10 among Indian publishers consistently for 5 years. AppyHigh also built Phot.AI, Generative AI-powered design tool that lets you create, modify, and enhance images online seamlessly.

Media Contact Details

Ravish Jain, AppyHigh, ravish.jain@appyhigh.com

