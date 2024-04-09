April Top Crypto Picks: KangaMoon, Axie Infinity, and Floki Inu

With the innovative features and technological advancement seen in the cryptocurrency market, many tokens have upgraded, launching new features to stay afloat in the dynamic industry. However, with bitcoin halving fast approaching, there are some cryptocurrencies that present unique potential in terms of innovation and customer rewards. Namely Axie Infinity (AXS), Floki (FLOKI), and the emerging contender in the meme coin market, KangaMoon (KANG), these top picks are expected to mirror the success of Binance coin (BNB) this April.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

While the cryptocurrency gaming world continues to gain traction, Axie Infinity (AXS) stands out amongst others as a forerunner gaming token. Its amazing gameplay and rewards system enable users to earn massive rewards while having fun. With this unique approach, Axie Infinity has gained rapid popularity amongst other gaming tokens in the cryptocurrency market.

In 2021, Axie Infinity caught the attention of cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts. Although the price has since been retraced, the native AXS token is still being adopted around the globe.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) has recently struggled to withstand the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Though the meme-inspired token saw an impressive 70% surge in the last 30 days, its weekly price movement isn’t that impressive with a 21% drop in the last week.

However, the token is touted to mirror the previous successes of the popular cryptocurrency Binance Coin and maintain an upward trajectory.

While the reason behind Floki Inu’s price movement might not be far from the broader market actions of giants like Bitcoin, trader activity needs to increase as well. Should the large crypto coins begin a new rally, Floki Inu (FLOKI) might encounter a resurgence, one that could make it a leading player in the meme coin market.

KangaMoon (KANG)

While the cryptocurrency market continues to see new entrants from time to time, it’s rare to see one as formidable and with great potential as KangaMoon (KANG). With an exceptional use case, and revenue potential, KangaMoon aims to transform the narrative of the meme coin market.

Notably, KangaMoon’s Play-to-Earn platform creates an opportunity for users to earn while experiencing gaming in its true nature. By participating and engaging in battle contests as well as periodic challenges, users stand a chance to earn rewards in the form of native $KANG tokens or other high-value in-game collectibles. Moreover, users can trade in-game assets and collectibles on the platform’s dedicated marketplace in exchange for real-world values

Currently, in the fifth stage of its presale phase, the KANG network has raised over $4.3M in presale funding and is on the verge of reaching the $4.5M mark before the end of the week. Meanwhile, it is projected to reach $6M before the end of the month.

KangaMoon boasts a rapidly growing community with over 6,000 token holders and up to 20,000 registered users. As the presale continues, these figures are set to rise further.

