Aptronix Independence Day Sale: Avail Amazing Offers on Apple Products

Eyeing on upgrading your Apple device? Well Aptronix, a one stop shop for all your Apple needs, unveiled Independence Day offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watch to celebrate the 77th Independence day.

As the clock is ticking don't miss out this limited-time offer!

Shopping with Aptronix you get best customer experience and big savings on Apple products. If you are HDFC Bank Card holder (credit or debit card) you can avail cashbacks upto Rs.5,000 when you buy any iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, & AirPods. Additionally, you can save upto Rs.10,000 as exchange bonus when you trade-in your old device of any brand. You can also opt for upto 24 months No-cost EMI with Zero downpayment on Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

Delve-in and make the most of this unbelievable Independence Day sale, exclusively at Aptronix store!

With the most impressive camera system that lasts the iPhones are now available at affordable prices at Aptronix Independence sale.

Buy any iPhone and get up to Rs.16,000 OFF* (incuding flat-instore discount of Rs.6,000, A wireless charger worth Rs.4,000 and Rs.2,000 OFF on AppleCare+ / Protect+) . Further, when you exchange your old smartphone of any brand, you can get upto Rs.8,000.

Experience the next level speed with the sleeky Macbooks that lasts longer than ever.

Buy any MacBook and get upto Rs.86,000 OFF* which is inclusive of flat-in-store discount of Rs.70,000, Rs.5,000 cashback with HDFC Bank Card (credit or debit card), Rs.5,000 OFF on AppleCare+ / Protect+, and Students & teachers can get a flat Rs.3,000 OFF on bags or sleeves and Flat Rs.3,000 OFF on third party headphones. Further, when you exchange your old laptop you can get an exchange bonus of upto Rs.10,000.

With a modern design and slightly better performance the iPads are smoother for all your tasks.

Buy any iPad and get up to Rs.17,200 OFF* (including flat-instore discount of upto 6%, upto Rs.3,000 HDFC cashback) . Further, you can exchange your old tablet of any brand which is in working condition against the new iPad to save further.

With many colours to choose Apple Watches can change the way you live!

Buy any Apple Watch and get up to Rs.5,000 OFF* (incuding flat-instore discount of upto Rs.2,000 and Rs.3,000 HDFC cashback) . Further, when you exchange your old smart watch of any brand which is in working condition you can get trade in value based on the condition of your device.

Pro Tip: You can exchange any Smartphone / Tablet / Laptop / Smartwatch in working condition against any iPhone / iPad / MacBook / Apple Watch but for cross exchange you wouldn’t be entitled for the exchange bonus.

A welcoming ambiance and the Apple expertise of the Aptronix team can guide you in choosing the Apple device you are looking for that suits your needs. The Aptronix Independence sale is a limited period offer that starts from 11th August and ends on 19th August, so grab the opportunity and explore the wide range of Apple products and find the one that suits your needs and revolutionize the way you work, play, and stay connected. Visit Aptronix today or explore https://www.aptronixindia.com/ for more information.

