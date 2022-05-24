Archit Garg: We are rebranding as Sparsh Pearl to build a strong brand identity

Sparsh Pearl, India’s leading Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories segments brand has admirably expanded its product portfolio and it’s all set to touch new projections of growth. Over the years Pearl Precision has got its foothold firm not only in India but also across the Middle East and South East Asia region.

The brand has witnessed enhanced market demand and wide acceptability for its most innovative and unmatched range of products.

Sparsh Pearl is known for its elegant & affordable range of products and manufactures top-of-the-line Cisterns, Seat Covers, Cabinets, P.T.M.T. Taps, Connection Pipes, Kitchen Sinks and Bathroom Accessories. Apart from this varied product range, the company is looking to add a wider product portfolio in near future.

The company has a network of more than 20,000 dealers and 750+ distributors across the length and breadth of the country and under the astute leadership of its young and dynamic Director, Mr. Archit Garg, Pearl Precision Products Pvt Ltd has been able to successfully expand its product range to Middle East & South Asia regions like UAE, Nepal and Bangladesh.

A perfect combination of technology and innovation, Pearl products have been rigorously tested for durability and are identified with Quality, Reliability and Performance.

The company will be offering its Ladders through the udaan platform at affordable rates.

Archit Garg, Director-Business Development & Export, Pearl Precision Products Pvt Ltd said, “Our intention is to reach more customers from across the globe and we are focussing on exports business. The company plans to export products to at least 15 countries in the next 5 years across Asia, South Asia and the Middle East region.”

Recently Pearl Precision has been rebranded as Sparsh Pearl and the need for rebranding arose to provide the brand a more vibrant look aimed at building strong brand recall and repositioning it as a market leader in Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories segments. Our rebranding initiative is bolstered by a successful campaign with the message highlighting the core communication that the brand conveys: Sparsh Pearl: Sparsh se aaye..Pearl ka ehsaas!”

Pearl Precision aims to reach more customers with online product display, besides spotting product trends and preferences of the customers, recently the wide range of products have been made available on udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (b2b) eCommerce platform. The company aims to leverage Udaan's strong reach and e-commerce expertise to promote and sell the exciting and new range of products across Bharat, including the North-Eastern States of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The company will be offering its Ladders through the udaan platform at affordable rates. As part of this launch, a wide range of products will be further available through udaan’s network across 1200 cities / towns.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.