Ardeshir B K Dubash conferred highest diplomatic award by the Government of Peru

The former Honorary Consul of Peru in Mumbai, Mr. Ardeshir B.K. Dubash, received the Order of “Merit in the Diplomatic Service of Peru José Gregorio Paz Soldán”, the highest distinction conferred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru, in a private ceremony held on Thursday, April 21st, 2022.

The award was conferred by the Ambassador of Peru in India, H.E. Carlos R. Polo, who travelled from Delhi to Mumbai for this special occasion, bringing the decoration issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, H.E. César Landa.

Mr. Dubash was designated as Honorary Consul of Peru on August 13th, 1973. His career as Honorary Consul, which spans almost half a century, has seen 14 Presidents of Peru and 15 Ambassadors of Peru to India. Owing to Mr. Dubash’s personal qualities and professional prestige his work has been instrumental in strengthening the image of Peru in India and fostering consular, commercial and cultural ties between both countries.

The Order of Merit, which was instituted in 2004, takes its name from José Gregorio Paz Soldán, a distinguished Peruvian official who established the Peruvian diplomatic service and who held the office of Minister of Foreign Affairs on three different occasions.

The award is normally reserved for career diplomats who have excelled in their work to promote the democratic, historical and institutional values of the Ministry, and who have made outstanding contributions to Peruvian foreign policy.

