Are borderless campuses the future of education in India?

Two years into the pandemic, technology has changed the face of higher education in India, enabling students to access the best teaching and learning resources without having to physically leave their homes. Today, you could be located in any remote corner of the country and accessing the best teachers and learning resources from anywhere in the world.

The very way education is consumed has also transformed and higher education institutes are reinventing their architectures to start afresh and meet the demands of this new era. In this, courses are no longer confined to the bounds of the traditional classroom and the ways and means of learning are being adapted to create resilient, student-centric learning models.

The second episode of a series of virtual panel discussions on a technology-led revolution for India’s education system, titled ‘Technology: Transforming the learning experience with borderless campuses’, powered by Lenovo, brought together a cross section of experts from universities across the country who looked at the changing face of higher education in India and the role played by technology in this change.

The discussion started with some context setting. India has more than 1,000 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), which shifted to online learning almost overnight. According to a recent study, about 57 per cent of institutions across sectors are re-evaluating their strategic priorities relative to online learning and for them expanding online course offerings forms the top area of focus today.

As institutions catered to the new digitally-enabled student, the infrastructure also needed to be adapted to hybrid learning. “The shift was challenging as the learners were not ready and even the teachers were not ready with their content and infrastructure. For hybrid learning, the main challenge that I foresee is getting together the right infrastructure for digital classrooms. The mode of teaching may change but the fibre that it is going to work on is technology,” said Sandeep Bansal, Head of Department - ICT, REVA University.

Online learning has expanded the compass for institutions, which can now offer more course and program choices online, recognise and support online learning priorities, and offer flexibility to meet student needs with different modes of teaching spread across online and offline channels.

“The classroom itself has gone from ICT enabled, to smart, to digital and now Cloud classroom. While we are trying to give students the same type of education, the pandemic has given us a chance to see how different the mode of delivery can be. The same topic that was taught in a class might have to be taught differently when it is done online,” said Amit Suratkar, Head of IT, Symbiosis.

The hybrid learning environment that we see today must include varied learning tools, such as video recordings of lessons, distribution and accessibility tools, virtual labs and simulations, etc.

“If you look at the research and innovation that has happened over the last two years, it has come as a blessing in disguise. We need to revamp our IT infrastructure – that should be the first priority. Hybrid learning has taught us that from the headphone, microphone, to all other aspects of hardware and software, everything is critical,” said Charudatta Kulkarni, CTO, MIT Art Design and Technology University

"We are all going through a paradigm shift of how to teach better and learn better in this environment, and how to create an environment that enables learning through technology.

"We are all going through a paradigm shift of how to teach better and learn better in this environment, and how to create an environment that enables learning through technology. At Lenovo, our vision says smarter technology for all giving educators and learners a platform to collaborate seamlessly and securely no matter where they are located," said Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India.

Today, Lenovo empowers and supports IT with solutions built specifically to address the unique needs and challenges of higher education and by offering innovative, forward looking EdTech that empowers students with the right skillsets required for the future workplace.

The panel touched upon a pressing issue that the education sector is battling with today. India needs 3.3 million more teachers in higher education based on a teacher student ratio of 1:15, an increase of 235 per cent from the current availability of 1.4 million. Technology can come to the rescue here.

The digital transformation is not just limited to the curriculum, mode of delivery of lessons and student support. It is also about the back office, the operating model and the technology being deployed to make the model flexible and agile.

“Every institute has its own needs and requirements for multiple activities, right from student acquisition and onboarding and academics to examinations, placements, library and hostel. The adoption of technology has been taken over by institutions in bits and pieces. There is a strong need for a solutions architecture to be designed for institutions where they can choose the right solutions which are cost-effective,” said Bansal.

The panel delved into the core areas that should be on the priority list for universities adopting hybrid learning models and support the faculty in using technology to improve the learning outcomes. “Cloud adoption and a good network backbone are very important to support a hybrid learning model. Moreover, the learning experience for students should be enjoyable and fun,” said Suratkar.

Another area is skill development, which was discussed from the perspective of higher education. Over 90 per cent of the youth in rural India has not received any vocational training as of 2020, according to a recent report. Higher education institutes, then, can leverage the power of technology to act as a catalyst for change and eliminate socio-economic and geographical barriers to learning for this segment of the population and provide equitable education across the country.

“HEIs today are tying up with local as well as global institutes to come up with new plans to imparting a skill-based education to nearby villages to empower those who don’t have the financial means to afford this,” said Kulkarni.

The discussion concluded with a consensus that hybrid learning is the way forward for education in India. As students return to face to face learning, educational institutes can deploy different tech tools to amalgamate online and offline learning models and build greater resilience.

“A lot of technologies have come up in the last two years such as video assisted remote learning, immersive learning, AI, VR, on-demand learning. With students coming back to the campuses, all these will get progressively integrated into the classroom using the right tools as enablers,” said Harjai.

