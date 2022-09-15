ARETE bags Dream Company to Work For at Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards

In a recent news, ARETE Group has been conferred with the fame for winning the “Dream Company to Work For” title at the award ceremony of Asia’s Best Employer Brands for the year 2022. This esteemed recognition signifies that the company is driven by its employee-focused company culture and has been successful in creating an innovative work environment for its employees.

The 13th edition of Asia’s Best Employer Brand Award gathered global industry leaders and organisations at Singapore’s Pan Pacific, Marina Square. The award recognises top Indian organisations that have demonstrated exemplary work in various disciplines. Some other recognized companies in the Best Employer Brand awards category were Hero Realty, IOCL, Honda, Tata Power, Pepsi-Cola, Danone and VTP Realty.

Virender Kumar, Group Marketing Head, ARETE Group and Chirag Rana, Senior Business Development Manager, ARETE Group.

The ‘Dream Company to Work For’ award was presented to Virender Kumar, Group Marketing Head, ARETE Group and Chirag Rana, Senior Business Development Manager, ARETE Group.

Commenting on the win, Siraj Saiyad, Director, ARETE Group said, “Employee success is one of the top priorities at the ARETE Group. It is a great honor to see the effort we are making being recognized in this manner. This is just another step forward in our journey to perfection on the ‘employee success’ front. We will continue to work to create an open, honest, and inspiring workplace in order to create a high-performance workplace.”

“It is an honour to have received the award, which is a true testament to our dedication,the efforts and contribution of each and every employee of the company, continuous employee engagement, and development, all of which will remain our primary focus. Our corporate vision includes customer-centricity, which is supported by total employee welfare, ensuring good career growth and continuous learning opportunities for our employees. "These awards inspire us to take our employee participation and engagement initiatives to the next level,” said Virender Kumar, Group Marketing Head, ARETE Group.

ARETE Group based out of Gujarat, is one of the leading names in the industry with a diversified business conglomerate and a significant presence in a wide array of segments like Industrial Parks, Real Estate, Retail, Hospitality, and Investments. The company believes in building businesses with the purpose of adding value for all the stakeholders including associates, customers and employees.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.