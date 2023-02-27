Arijit Singh's 'TeraHua' at Zee Cine Awards leaves audience wanting more

New Delhi (India), February 27: Introducing lead pair Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin starrer film Bad Boy first Song was launched at Zee Cine Awards last evening. The mass present at the launch couldn’t stop humming its addictive tune which already seemed to become a hit favourite. Bad boy is being helmed by renowned director, Rajkumar Santoshi.

The song, TeraHua feels like a breath of fresh air because of its light notes and mushy feel. The soulful song sung by Arijit Singh and Jyotica Tangri is bound to tug at heart strings.

The track is shot in the beautiful locales of Saint Petersburg, Russia and showcases the sizzling chemistry of the new B-town Jodi - Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin.

TeraHua has been penned by Sonia KapoorReshammiya and the music is composed by HimeshReshammiya.

Apart from Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, Bad Boy stars Johnny Lever, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Darshan Jariwala.

Bad Boy is produced by AnjumQureshi and SajidQureshi under the Banner Inbox Pictures.We wish the entire team all the very best for a very successful run at the box office.

