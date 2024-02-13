Arkade Group's 'Spoken Fest 2024' Hailed as a Resounding Success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Arkade Group, a pioneer in creating family-centric living spaces, is thrilled to announce the grand success of 'Spoken Fest 2024', held at the JIO World Garden on February 3rd and 4th. This spectacular event, a hallmark of cultural expression, welcomed over 15,000 guests, transcending the boundaries of art and community.

'Spoken Fest 2024', presented by Arkade, is a celebration of words, voices, and stories. This multi-stage performing arts festival stretched over two days, offering a rich tapestry of emotions ranging from laughter and tears to awe and thoughtfulness, all under the theme of togetherness. The festival was a platform for music, theatre, poetry, and storytelling, creating a vibrant mosaic of artistic expression.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking on the event’s success,Mr. Arpit V Jain, Director, Arkade Groupsaid,“Spoken Fest 2024, under Arkade Group's patronage, was a grand spectacle of emotions and artistry. This festival aligns perfectly with our Family First initiative, reflecting our commitment to fostering community, creativity, and warmth."

'Spoken Fest 2024', presented by Arkade, is a celebration of words, voices, and stories.

Family First initiative emphasizes homes where rooms are shaped by love, corridors resound with laughter, and family moments are treasured. At Arkade, every detail is crafted to inspire and cherish unique family moments, painting a masterpiece of memories.

"At Arkade, we don’t just build homes; we craft havens where families create and cherish memories. This festival was an extension of our vision, bringing people together to celebrate life, laughter, and love,” Mr. Jain further added.

The festival saw participants stepping into a world of boundless joy. Over 75+ artists graced the stage, creating an atmosphere of artistic euphoria. The event was not just a spectacle of performances but also a communal space where visitors engaged in captivating stories and immersed themselves in a world of words. In addition to the stellar performances, the festival included a variety of engaging activities such as food stalls, LIVE workshops, and a flea market making it a holistic family event.

Day 1 of the festival featured stunning performances by singers Rekha & Vishal Bhardwaj, comedians Zakir Khan and Varun Grower, and poet Hussain Haidry, among other prominent celebrities like Shikha Talsania and Mithila Parkar. Day 2 continued the enchantment with performances by The Yellow Diary, Alok Vaid-Menon, Nikita Gill, Niharika NM, Abish Mathew, Mallika Dua, Swanand Kirkire, and celebrities including Amol Parashar, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Chitrangda Singh.

‘Spoken Fest 2024' was a testament to Arkade Group's commitment to celebrating unique families and creating experiences that resonate with people from all walks of life. The event was not just an artistic gathering but a landmark in fostering community spirit and shared experiences.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.