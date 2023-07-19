Armstrong Dematic: Transforming the Intralogistics and Warehouse Automation Industry with AI and BI Driven Solutions

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: Armstrong Dematic have established themselves as a leader in intralogistics & warehouse automation industry through their relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric solutions. With extensive research and development, they leverage cutting-edge technologies like robotics, AI, and data analytics to optimize warehouse operations. The tailored systems address unique client challenges, offering modular and scalable solutions for future growth. Supported by a team of experts, they provide comprehensive support from consultation to maintenance. Their track record of successful implementations and long-term client relationships demonstrates their commitment to delivering outstanding results. They continue to stay at the forefront by driving efficiency, reducing costs, and improving productivity for clients, solidifying their position as an industry leader.According to Mr Vinit Majgaonkar, Chairman, Armstrong Dematic, “Intralogistics is poised for significant transformation. We anticipate a shift towards interconnected systems, where warehouses, distribution centers, and transportation networks seamlessly exchange data in real-time. That will be a major step towards omnichannel fulfilment. This will facilitate end-to-end visibility, enabling businesses to optimize their supply chain operations and respond swiftly to changes in customer demands. Additionally, the use of advanced analytical software and predictive modeling will enable proactive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving equipment reliability. Multiagent Orchestration Platforms will enable seamless interaction between devices and softwares alike. This integration of technologies will not only streamline intralogistics but also contribute to increased customer satisfaction and cost efficiencies.”Discussing the key trends that they foresee in the future of warehouse automation, Mr Vinit said that the key trends & advancements will be centrered around omnichannel fulfillment and multi-agent orchestration platforms. He mentioned that the growing demand for seamless customer experiences across multiple channels, warehouses will increasingly focus on integrating their operations to handle e-commerce, brick-and-mortar, and hybrid models efficiently. Leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and robotics, apart from ASRS, sortation and video analytics, warehouses will optimise inventory management, order processing, and fulfilment. Multi-agent orchestration platforms will enable real-time coordination and collaboration among various automation systems, ensuring smooth workflow orchestration and maximising operational efficiency. This integration will enable warehouses to adapt swiftly to changing consumer demands and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving market landscape.He went on to talk about the challenges that companies may facewhen implementing warehouse automation solutions, and suggested ways to overcome them. He suggested that, maintaining flexibility and adaptability is crucial in the face of evolving customer demands and market dynamics. Companies should consider scalability and modularity when selecting automation solutions, allowing for easy expansion and reconfiguration as business needs change. Legacy systems may not be compatible with new technologies, requiring careful planning and coordination. By engaging experienced automation partners, companies can leverage their expertise in system integration, ensuring seamless interoperability between existing and new systems. Workforce resistance and skills gaps are additional challenges that organisations may face. Addressing these concerns through transparent communication, training programs, and upskilling initiatives can help employees embrace automation as a tool to enhance their roles and productivity. Lastly, data security and cybersecurity pose significant challenges in an automated environment. Protecting sensitive data, securing networks, and implementing robust cybersecurity measures are imperative. Armstrong Dematic uniquely crafts solutions keeping in mind the above challenges faced by their customers.When asked about how does Armstrong Dematic aim to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape of warehouse automation and intralogistics, he said, “Staying ahead in this dynamic industry requires continuous innovation and a deep understanding of our customers' evolving needs. Our company is committed to investing in research and development to bring forth new and improved solutions and has a dedicated team for New product development. We believe in building strong relationships with our customers, understanding their pain points, and providing tailored and uniquely crafted solutions to meet their requirements. Furthermore, we prioritize building a team of experts with deep knowledge and experience in warehouse automation and intralogistics. Our team stays up to date with the latest industry trends and advancements, enabling us to provide cutting-edge solutions and valuable insights to our clients. Through these strategies, we aim to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients, helping them optimise their warehouse operations, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in the market. We are dedicated to being a leader in warehouse automation and intralogistics, driving innovation and setting new standards in the industry.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.