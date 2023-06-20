AROH Foundation honoured with National Water Award 2023

New Delhi/20th June, 2023– AROH Foundation, one of India’s leading and most credible NGOs in India, has won the 4th National Water Award under the Best NGO Category. The award was received by Dr Neelam Gupta, Founder President of AROH Foundation and Shilpa Jain, Senior Programme Manager.The Award carries a citation and a trophy along with a cash prize of INR 1.5 Lakh. Hon’ble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred the Fourth National Water Awards in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti and State Ministers Shri Prahalad Singh Patel and Shri BishweswarTuduon 17th June, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

As part of the ongoing nationwide drive to realise the Government's vision of a ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’ or 'Water Prosperous India', the National Water Awards focus on encouraging the good work and efforts made by various individuals and organizations. It seeks to create awareness among people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt best water use practices. The event provides an opportunity to all people and organizations to forge a strong partnership and further strengthen public participation in water resource conservation and management activities.

AROH Foundation has been recognized for the outstanding work done in the field of water conservation and provision of access to water to lakhs of rural poor in remote and far-flung villages in the country. Restoring and rejuvenating lost water bodies is one of the remarkable and exemplary CSR interventions of the Foundation under the leadership of Dr Neelam Gupta. AROH Foundation was started by Dr. Gupta with an objective of giving back to the society. Realizing the great need of developmental work at the grassroots level, Dr Gupta took up social interventions which provided direct benefits to people. Since its inception more thantwo decades ago, in 2001, Dr. Gupta and her team have strategically conceptualized several sustainable social interventions across India and implemented the same in partnership with the Government of India, Public Sector Enterprises and Corporates. At present, AROH is working on multi-sectoral development initiatives in CSR domain and government schemes.

Majority of interventions by AROH Foundation have been focused toward the development of the marginalized section of the society along with conservation of natural resources. The Foundation has a pan-India presence and has an outreach in the remote rural areas in 18 states of India. Under the leadership of Dr. Gupta, the Foundation has impacted the lives of more than 10 lakh individuals so far.

On receiving the award, Dr. Neelam Gupta, Founder President of AROH said, “I feel both proud and humbled to be acknowledged and recognized for this great honour. This award could not have been possible without the support of my family, my dedicated team at AROH and of course each one of my beneficiaries, who up-boosted my morale with gestures of warm reciprocation time and again. This is a national recognition of our work for social good and it strengthensmy resolve to continue mywork for the betterment of our people and nation. I pledge to keep contributing towards the service of my nation till my last day.”

