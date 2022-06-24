Aroma Vastu founder Dr. Kunwar Sawhney launches his new book- ‘Vastu Botanics’

Recently, Kunwar Sawhney, the founder of Kashi Academy, successfully launched his new book 'Vastu Botanics'. The book was launched on 21st April 2022 and explains how plants and vegetation are a boon to humanity and why plantation must be maximized. Being impressed with the concept, the honorable Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha found the book aspiring and released it at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Vastu Botanics is a book that subliminally illustrates the science behind plants and the energies they emit. Hence, it's a metaphysical analysis with a holistic approach that unfolds how plants affect our lives. Every tree or plant is different, with several impacts on human energy. It also represents the Astrological aspect of various plants that depict how they can be used for the betterment of society through Jyotish, Vastu, Karmkand, etc.

Vastu Botanics focuses on decoding traditional ways and producing simple practices that people can utilize for a better life. It also discusses the wholesome parameters that will be readily available to today's generation. Not only this, but the book also deciphers how plants affect our aura and create home energy in our ecosystem. The founder Kunwar Sawhney says, “We aim to evolve Indian science and make it accessible to today’s contemporary world. We are constantly trying to develop breakthroughs into something that can be easily conveyed to others. We aspire to encourage professionals and create complementary products that can assist everyone around the world.” The book was launched under ‘Kashi Academy for Holistic Innovation’, a company that caters to occult Indian sciences and strives to bring them to the mainstream via creation and advanced learning.

Dr Kunwar Sawhney has also founded ‘Aroma Vastu,’ which uses remedial processes involving essential oils and aligns energy movements inside a building or a containing object. Aroma Vastu was established under the banner of Kashivishwanaath Jyotiesh Vidhyalay and has created immense efforts with a train of advanced sets that are built on information already useful in Vedic writings. Dr. Kunwar Sawhney envisions guiding people about Vastu, in Kashi Academy which has a professional staff. Astrology, Vastu shastra, aroma science, numerology, Vedic literature, and modern problems have been studied under the brand. Hence, the brand promotes and sustains the documentation, scientific examination, and general approval for historic knowledge.

Kashi-based institution, Aroma Vastu has specialized in obtaining scholars from all fields including mystic, esoteric, and yogic studies in a one-stop platform. Aroma Vastu activates a curative mix of sufferings with an increased analogy that is supported by extensive wisdom inspired by Vedic scriptures. The inter-departmental team that is led by Dr. Kunwar Sawhney for several years, has established hundreds of plant sections and their real-life therapeutic qualities, that helped organize Aroma Vastu. The traditional Indian Astrology, Vastushastra, Aroma Therapy, and Numerology had group formations in the team that analyze and develop treatments for fine and vast modern-day hardships on a regular basis. The founder of the brand, Dr. Kunwar Sawhney believes in the realignment of patterns and logs in order to live a happy, peaceful and prosperous life.

