Arrow launches new ‘Deserves an Arrow’ campaign featuring style icon Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi (India), July 29: Arrow, the illustrious menswear brand from Arvind Fashions Limited, has just unveiled a stunning new campaign featuring Bollywood superstar and icon Hrithik Roshan. The new ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign encourages men to celebrate every occasion and milestone, whether personal or professional, in style with Arrow’s premium menswear range.

The brand’s message has always been to help customers feel on top of the world with Arrow. The latest campaign builds on this inspiring message and emphasizes the fact that every special occasion from an office convention to your child’s convocation, deserves an Arrow.

The campaign consists of a video that talks about special moments that our consumers could relate to like proposing to your significant other or going to your college reunion. The ad campaign showcases Hrithik stepping behind the camera to direct his first-ever ad film. The ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ campaign marks the launch of a brand new collection of versatile wardrobe staples that are elegant, fashionable, and perfect for any celebratory occasion. It comprises a range of elevated formals like wrinkle-resistant autopress formal shirts, autoflex trousers with a flexible waistband, knit blazers, checked shirts, sporty business casuals, ceremonial wear, and modern workwear in terms of the New York collection.

For this campaign, Hrithik is seen sporting multiple trendy outfits

For this campaign, Hrithik is seen sporting multiple trendy outfits, his blue shirt look consists of a blue autopress shirt with black autoflex trousers, this look can be paired with a blazer for an elevated look.

His pink suit look consists of a pink woven ceremonial suit paired with a white shirt, the suit consists of a reversible jacquard waistcoat.

His checked shirt look is a more casual yet sleek look, consisting of a green checked shirt and chinos, paired with sneakers.

His beige suit look is a sporty, smart look consisting of a beige suit paired with a white shirt with a signature black, white beige stripe.

About Arrow

A well-known international menswear brand, Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. It was launched in India in 1993. Arrow currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 2000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India. Arrow has always been a preferred brand for Indian professionals due to its rich heritage value, impeccable style, and strong sense of innovation. The brand’s main goal is to cater to the ever-changing sartorial needs of India’s working men and to introduce exciting innovations for the modern Indian professional wardrobe.

