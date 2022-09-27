Art and Design Services Core to Juego Studios Gaming Ventures

With India on the threshold of becoming one of the world's leading markets in the gaming industry, a KPMG study expects it to grow three-fold in value terms and touch the $3.9-billion mark by 2025. Further, a report by EY and FICCI has projected that the number of gamers would most likely go beyond the 450-million mark by 2023. These forecasts augur well for the gaming sector in the country as it assumes much potential for the future. Though there has been a talent shortage in the art and design services arena, looking at the prospective players ruling the roost would present a picture of hope.

Among them is Juego Studios, a prime player in the 2D and 3D game art and design outsourcing services. A look at the company's portfolio would bring to the fore the excellent work done by their artists, who have design elements for numerous projects in the gaming arena.

The art and designs created for games and their trailers stand testimony to the fact that Juego houses a bunch of immensely-talented artists who practice the process of perfection with utmost consistency. In addition, Juego's artists work with game designers, producers, and story writers to breathe life into the game's characters and stories.

Helmed by a 300-plus strong team, Juego Studios has made a name as the most prolific and consistent creators of the most spectacular 2D and 3D game art and design outsourcing services for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies. In its capacity as a game development services company, Juego has strived to deliver to clients the best they can expect. Client briefs are worked upon to bring the best to the table with the utmost regularity.

Treading alongside project management styles

Significant is that the professionals at Juego always understand client project management styles to tweak the way they deliver the best creations that are born out of their talent. Areas such as animation, UI/UX design, concept art, modeling and texturing for 3D games, and more come easily to Juego Studios. In addition, the team renders everything possible to make the client storylines vibrant and compelling.

According to Suman BK, CEO of Juego Studios, "the art division at Juego Studios is one of a kind. From concept art to storyboarding, character design to 2D and 3D design, and NFT game art design, Juego has been able to hold an unassailable position with the rendering of the best-in-class services. In addition, the vast experience in project managing 2D and 3D projects across all magnitudes in creating video game visuals have helped Juego Studios to make a mark in the gaming arena".

Immensely diverse is the portfolio handled by the Juego artists that the company's talents have successfully showcased their capabilities in conceptualizing, designing, developing, and testing games to make gaming art outsourcing more vibrant than ever before. The amount of work that has been done is testimony to the team's capabilities at Juego. From simple shapes and objects to highly impactful micro-expression of gaming themes, the art and design team at Juego Studios has breathed life into more than 500 projects for a varied clientele from around the globe.

Juego art and design: Diverse portfolio, astounding delivery

Specializing in 3D animation, 2D spine animation, 2D frame animation, and much more, Juego's gaming art team has already dwelt upon logic and hypothesis development modeling in UI/UX; asset production that ushers in the best of art principles to help bring games to life; modeling, texturing, lighting, and rendering for 2D and 3D projects; NFT asset creation; 3D modeling and such to get to the screen even the most complex characters look seamlessly alluring.

Juego Studios has already carved a niche in the burgeoning gaming horizon, aided by its art and design services team. Learn more about the services offered by Juego Studios here.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.