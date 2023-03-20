Art, Tech and Entreprenuer creating a tide changing masterpiece of storytelling

New Delhi (India), March 20: Mohit Parmar, An Editor, Filmmaker and a Tech expert has announced the release of his latest masterpiece, a spatial audio series podcast that promises to take listeners on an unforgettable immersive journey. Mohit Parmar, An Editor, Filmmaker and a Tech expert

With his unique blend of intricate plotlines, dynamic characters, and unexpected surprises, Mohit Parmar aims to establish himself as a quite different storyteller in the industry.

Listeners can expect to feature Mohit Parmar's signature blend of intricate plotlines, dynamic characters, and unexpected surprises with a taste of spatial audio technology. The series will take listeners on a journey that they won't soon forget.

With his latest project, he aims to transport audiences to a world of mystery, suspense, and thrills through the power of sound

From the gripping plot to the carefully crafted sound effects and background score, every aspect of the series has been meticulously planned to deliver a cinematic experience that will keep you hooked till the end.

The spatial audio series promises to be an immersive experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.



Mohit Parmar's signature use of spatial audio technology will create a mood and set the tone for the story, allowing the audience to feel and imagine without any use of practical vision or device.



"Sound has the power to create a mood and set the tone for a story. If I can unleash its original potential somehow, it can make the audience feel and imagine without any use of practical vision or device through spatial audio tech," says Mohit Parmar.



mohit parmar and his www.mohitparmar.com started his journey of storytelling from the very basic pattern of todays technology.

He got his skills in the early age and got trained by his Godfather and brother at Accura Shelving Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Gaining knowledge from manufacturing a product to sale, financial, management and legal espects of a Nation wide corporate alongside Hardik Parmar and Deep Parmar.

And His passion to learn creative and artistic storytelling made his choices to worked on his creative skills as a Lyricist , guitarist, lead bassist and writer in a pop culture band from where he was practicing filmmaking.

Mohit Parmar found a way to get his imaginations to life by Video Editing and 3d Visual Designs as he said

"the goal was to make thoughts of my head coming into life and had so many ways to explore and decide which can be viable and provide as much quality to my imaginations and make it practically possible ".

Adding skills one by one from computer and server engineering merely by the age of 20 by certified programs Mohit parmar explored the diversified era of realtime internet.

He added Video editing , Colorgrade, Visual designs with the degree of Business management.

He also acquired a digital marketing firm to experience the end user consumer in digital market of content creations.

Later on Working as a Multimedia Specialist and a senior video editor, Mohit Parmar polished his skills of management and leadership for his team and now with all the 9 years of experiences to be able to create and manage his passion Mohit Parmar presenting you his creations ., he completed his words by saying

“Its simple , you want to do something different and try your gut and heart ,you are gonna find the way if it became that much important by the time for you in this reality and mostly people should be happy doing what they love,” said Mohit Parmar.

The twists and turns in his journey of professions have let him explore his inner self and discover his true calling.

However, he firmly believes that its just our decision and life rather than destiny or struggle. “there is no struggle story or destiny; it's just life and wise and unwise decisions” he added

So, get ready to embark on a journey of a lifetime with Mohit Parmar's latest masterpiece – an unimaginable suspense thriller with twists and turns, will be soon exclusively available on all podcast streaming platforms and also on his website,

www.mohitparmar.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.