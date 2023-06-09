Artea: Empowering Brands to Thrive Digitally

India, June 9, 2023: Artea, a dynamic company headquartered in Kolkata, is swiftly establishing itself as a trusted industry leader, revolutionizing how brands create compelling content and advertise in the digital landscape. Founded by Harsh Goel, a distinguished alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and former Google employee, and Rhea Goel, an alumni of St. Xaviers College, Artea is empowering businesses across India to digitize their operations and unlock their full potential in the online realm.

With a proven track record of success, Artea has played a pivotal role in digitally transforming more than 100 brands, positioning them for unparalleled growth and success in the digital age. As virtual Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), the Artea team currently spearheads the marketing strategies of over 25 brands, driving their success with cutting-edge tactics and personalized solutions.

The company’s unique offering lies in their provision of Virtual Marketing Teams, comprising top-notch professionals such as designers, video editors, ad account managers, copywriters, and web developers. These teams seamlessly integrate into businesses, enabling rapid scalability and exceptional results in content creation and advertising endeavors.

"Our mission at Artea is to empower brands to thrive in the digital era," said Harsh Goel, Co-Founder of Artea. "We bring together the best talent from around the globe and leverage our expertise to create powerful content, execute impactful advertising campaigns, and drive brand growth. By partnering with Artea, businesses gain a competitive advantage and unlock new possibilities in the digital landscape."

One of the key advantages offered by Artea is the flexibility of their Virtual Marketing Teams. Companies can choose to share resources across projects or hire them on a full-time basis, based on their specific requirements. This approach enables businesses to optimize resources, access the finest talent globally, and achieve rapid growth without the limitations of geographical boundaries.

Artea's dedication to excellence, industry expertise, and commitment to delivering exceptional results have earned the company a stellar reputation within the digital marketing arena. Their innovative solutions and personalized approach have garnered trust and credibility among clients, positioning Artea as a go-to partner for brands seeking digital transformation and success.

For more information about Artea and their services, please visit their website at www.artea.in

About Artea:

Press Contact:

Name: Rhea Goel

Title: Founder

Email: Rhea@artea.in

Phone: 7278877777

