Artemis Hospital, Gurugram appoints new team of heart health experts

Gurugram, 30 December 2022: Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, today announced the appointment of new specialist cardiac care doctors to lead the various departments at the Artemis Cardiac Care Center, a specialized center for all cardiac related ailments and illness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the appointment, Dr. Devlina Chakravarty, MD, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, said, “We welcome the renowned cardiac care experts, Dr. Amit Kumar Chaurasia, Dr. Sameer Mehrotra, Dr. Kuldeep Arora and Dr. Rahul Mehrotra to the Artemis Fraternity, and hope that together we can serve the humanity better with our medical expertise. These doctors are one of the best heart health experts in the country and people of Gurugram and adjoining areas would tremendously benefit from professional guidance and consultation.”

Dr. Amit Kumar Chaurasia, Chief Cath Lab & TAVI – Cardiology (Unit II) is a dedicated interventional Cardiologist with vast experience in Adult, Pediatric and Peripheral Interventions. He is nationally and internationally known for his work in Transcatheter Aortic Valve implantation/replacement (TAVI/TAVR). He is one of the first proctor for the procedure in India. He has to his credit one of the highest number of TAVI/TAVR (more than 1000) procedure in India. He has also performed Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement in the smallest conduit in India. Apart from TAVI, he is also well trained to perform other complex structural heart disease procedures. He is also an expert in the field of Left Main Intervention, Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) and other complex procedures and regularly conducts workshops at various places. He also performs Carotid and Aorta-Iliac Interventions including intervention for Aortic Aneurysm and Dissections (TEVAR/EVAR) and has a good experience in advanced catheter based treatment of hypertension (Renal Artery Denervation).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Kuldeep Arora, Unit Head & Chief - Cath Lab, Sr. Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience in interventional cardiology and has successfully performed over 12,000 therapeutic cardiac interventions including coronary angioplasties, permanent pacemaker implantations, AICD’s, biventricular pacemakers and atrial septal defect device closure procedures. He specializes in angiography & angioplasty via the radial route. Apart from heart attack management, he has also expertise in pacemaker, ICD, CRT implantation, and device closure of atrial septal defects.

Dr. Sameer Mehrotra Unit Chief – Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology, is a dynamic and highly skilled Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist. He has a versatile experience in performing Primary and Elective Angioplasties, Electrophysiology (EP) and Ablation Procedures like VT, AF Ablation. He is also a Certified device specialist performing PPI and CRT-D implantations. He is an esteemed member of the Cardiological Society of India and the Indian Heart Rhythm Society. Many of his research papers have been published in National and International journals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Rahul Mehrotra, Chief NIC & Clinical Cardiology is an experienced cardiologist with brilliant academic career spanning more than two decades. He possesses a sharp intellect and is keenly interested in managing various Cardiac ailments optimally utilizing the various investigative modalities. He is a reviewer of several national and international Journals with more than 100 publications in Cardiology journals and textbooks. He is also an avid meditator and a trainer of Heart fullness meditation.

About Artemis Hospital:

Artemis Hospital, established in 2007, spread across 9 acres, is a 600 plus bed; state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital located in Gurugram, India. Artemis Hospital is the first JCI and NABH accredited hospital in Gurugram. Designed as one of the most advanced hospitals in India, Artemis provides a depth of expertise in the spectrum of advanced medical & surgical interventions, comprehensive mix of inpatient and outpatient services. Artemis has put modern technology in the hands of renowned doctors from across the country and abroad to set new standards in healthcare. The medical practices and procedures followed in the hospital are research-oriented and benchmarked against the best in the world. A top-notch service, in a warm, open patient-centric environment, clubbed with affordability, has made it one of the most revered hospitals in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For any further assistance please connect:

Shreya / Artemis Hospital / 9654507654

Sambit Das / Perfect Relations / 9958944181

Dinesh Kumar / Perfect Relations / 8800638823

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.