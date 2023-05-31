Artemis Hospitals Pledges Support for Multiple Sclerosis: Building Turns Orange On World Multiple Sclerosis Day

Global estimate: Approximately 2.8 million people living with multiple sclerosis worldwide.

Prevalence: Women are more commonly affected by multiple sclerosis than men.

Symptoms: Multiple sclerosis can cause fatigue, balance problems, muscle weakness, and cognitive impairments. Gurgaon, India, 30th May 2023 – Artemis Hospitals, a renowned healthcare institution committed to providing world-class medical care, proudly stands in solidarity with the global community on World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day, observed annually on 30th May. This significant initiative aims to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis, a debilitating neurological condition, and extend support to individuals living with MS with our campaign find your #msconnections.

Multiple sclerosis affects 2.8 million people worldwide, causing a range of physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges. With our unwavering commitment to patient well-being, Artemis Hospitals is dedicated to promoting understanding, advancing research, and empowering MS patients to lead fulfilling lives. To commemorate Multiple Sclerosis Day, Artemis Hospitals is honored to present the perspectives and expertise with our panel of experts including Dr. Sumit Singh, Chief neurology & co chief stroke unit, Dr. Manish Mahajan, Senior Consultant Neurology & Head Neuroimmunology, Dr. Vivek Barun, Consultant, Neurology & epilepsy, Dr. Mohit Anand, Associate consultant Neurology & Dr. Archana Sharma, Associate consultant Neurology.

Team - L to R - Dr. Vivek Barun, Dr. Manish Mahajan, Dr. Sumit Sigh, Dr. Mohit Anand & Dr. Archana Sharma

According to Dr. Sumit Singh, Chief neurology & co chief stroke unit at Artemis Hospitals, "World Multiple Sclerosis Day serves as a global platform to unite and advocate for improved care and support for people with MS. At Artemis Hospitals, we are committed to providing comprehensive treatment, promoting early diagnosis, and raising awareness about the challenges faced by individuals living with multiple sclerosis. By sharing this information and fostering awareness, we can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for individuals living with multiple sclerosis and work towards improving their quality of life."

Dr. Manish Mahajan, Senior Consultant Neurology & Head Neuroimmunology, at Artemis Hospitals “Multiple sclerosis is a challenging neurological condition that affects millions of young people worldwide, with women being more commonly affected than men. This chronic disease can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including fatigue, balance issues, muscle weakness, and cognitive impairments leading to significant impact on individuals and society at large. By increasing awareness, we can ensure early detection, access to specialized care, and support for people with MS, enabling them to manage their condition effectively and lead fulfilling lives. We have been commemorating World MS Day since 2018 at Artemis and will continue support and advocate for people with MS.”

Dr. Vivek Barun, Consultant, Neurology & Epilepsy, said "People with multiple sclerosis may exhibit varying symptoms and these symptoms can fluctuate over time, making it challenging for them to predict their abilities on any given day. By increasing awareness and understanding of the condition, we can foster empathy and support for those living with multiple sclerosis, promoting a more inclusive and compassionate society."

Artemis Hospitals urges individuals, healthcare professionals, and organizations to actively participate in MS Day activities, including awareness campaigns, educational webinars, and social media discussions using the hashtag find your #msconnections

Join us as we unite on World Multiple Sclerosis Day to raise awareness, inspire hope, and empower individuals living with MS to lead fulfilling lives.

