Artists & celebs throng NGMA retrospective tribute to Rini Dhumal

Every artist dips his brush into his soul, and then emerges a masterpiece. This seems to be so true for artist Rini Dhumal. The Power of Shakti: A Retrospective of Rini Dhumal at the National Gallery of modern art speaks volumes for the artist and each of her works that reflect her strength and resilience radiating in its light. Rini Dhumal's powerful works have always brought out the extraordinary strength in the ordinary Indian woman. Her works of art were strongly rooted in Indian culture at the same time, effortlessly embraced the influences of her foreign travels and their influence.

Her studio situated on the first floor of her residence was recreated at NGMA besides the powerful ambience for the works, thanks to the efforts of Adwaita Charan Garanayak, Director General, NGMA who has also curated the exhibition.

Rini Dhumal's retrospective -- Shakti is on view from Saturday, 21st May, 2022 onwards.

The preview of the exhibition was graced by Brinda Miller, Nisha Jamwwal, Sudarshan Shetty, Pheroza Godrej, Vilas Shinde, Director General NGMA, Adwait Gadanayak, PD Dhumal, Radhika Dhumal, Shashi Bansal, Kalpana Gandhi, Vinod Sharma, Madhu Sharma, Sanjana Shelat, Jayanti Rabadia, Madhusudan, Jain Kamal, Kuldeep Koregaonkar among others. The exhibition is on view from Saturday, 21st May, 2022 onwards.

Shakti was scheduled to open in December, 2020, but the COVID -19 pandemic wreaked havoc and

thus, the show was postponed by a year. Unfortunately, Rini Dhumal passed away rather unexpectedly in September, 2021. Hence the retrospective.

