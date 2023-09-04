As Litecoin and Chainlink Continue Plummeting, Can They Reverse Toward a Rally? Everlodge to Spike to $0.035

We will compare Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) to see which altcoin can recover the most and can engage a rally with their prices. In the meantime, Everlodge (ELDG) is projected by analysts to spike by 30x, so we will also look at that project to see how real this prediction actually is.

Summary

Litecoin can climb to $105.02

Chainlink to reach $9.12

Everlodge to peak at $0.035 by the end of 2023

Litecoin (LTC) Price Outlook

The price of the Litecoin (LTC) cryptocurrency has been stagnating recently and has been hovering around the $65 price range. The Litecoin crypto's trading volume, however, has remained above the $200 million range. In the past 30 days, the Litecoin price decreased by a total of 31%. In the past seven days, it's just shifted by 2%.

As bad as Litecoin's performance has been recently, it's clear from a technical perspective that it's at its lowest point and that the only way for it to go is up. The crypto's 30-day moving average has continued to plunge substantially beyond the 200-day average.

This means that we can see a strong correction upward in the near future. According to the Litecoin price prediction made by analysts, it will reach a peak value of $105.02 by the end of the year.

Chainlink (LINK) Future After Recent Dip

Following a similar pattern, the Chainlink (LINK) price chart has remained in the red zone due to the overall bear market condition. In addition, Chainlink announced a new update to its staking ecosystem, which has the potential to help investors enjoy more profits, but this did not result in an increased value.

While Chainlink staking v0.2 could provide a much-needed boost to its value, this increase has not occurred yet. The staking pool has increased to 45 million LINK tokens. According to the on-chain data, the Chainlink price saw a value between $5.91 and above that point, with a market capitalization of $3.1 million.

A possible reason behind this downtrend could be the increase in selling pressure. However, some analysts are still bullish about its future. According to the Chainlink price prediction, it can spike in value following a rally to $9.12 by the end of the year.

Can Everlodge (ELDG) Truly Reach $0.035?

During the Beta presale stage, the Everlodge crypto traded at $0.010. Since then, it has increased by 20% and now trades at $0.012.

However, according to market makers it can surge by an additional 33% at Stage 2 to $0.016. Based on this momentum, analysts project that the Everlodge crypto can reach $0.035 by the end of the year. But how real is this prediction?

Everlodge is an upcoming platform that will disrupt the vacation home industry through the introduction of the world's first co-ownership platform on the blockchain.

The platform will achieve this through partnering with luxury holiday chains and property owners. Moreover, it will tokenize the deeds of the property in the form of an NFT. After that, the platform will offer fractions of the NFTs on the marketplace.

Now, instead of needing to invest $1 million or above that price range, investors can diversify their portfolio starting at $100. Moreover, they can also receive rental income passively and benefit from the property's value appreciation.

This approach solves issues like high costs of entry, lack of liquidity, and lack of transparency. Subsequently, all of it is powered by the native ELDG token. This token can be staked and provide passive income. In addition, it can be used for the governance process. As a result, the $0.035 price increase projection can occur by the end of 2023.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.