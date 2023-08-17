As Optimism (OP) Flourishes, Experts Focus on an Emerging Alternative

Optimism continues to gain momentum as the crypto market recognizes the potential of optimistic roll-ups. Yet, investment gurus are shifting their gaze toward a fresh contender emerging on the horizon - Everlodge. Notably, this rising star is offering discounted tokens during a presale event that has become the talk of the town.

Optimism (OP): Weekly Gains But Not Enough to Beat Everlodge (ELDG)

Optimism is a layer-2 scaling solution that has gained significant attention for its effective use of optimistic rollups to reduce Ethereum's transaction costs and improve its scalability.

The unique technology underpinning Optimism works by performing computations off-chain and submitting the results to the Ethereum mainnet, thereby drastically reducing network congestion and lowering fees.

The game-changer came for Optimism when it secured a strategic partnership with Coinbase, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. As part of this collaboration, Optimism will be integrated into Coinbase's new layer-2 solution, Base.

In response to this news, the Optimism token, OP, experienced a sharp 39% increase within 24 hours to hit $2.38. However, this momentum wasn't sustained, and the price experienced a significant pullback to $0.90 in mid-June

Optimism has battled on and managed to climb back to around $1.69. This latest surge was fueled by Optimism recording more daily transactions than Arbitrum, which shows that Optimism was winning the layer-2 scaling race.

Looking ahead, analysts are bullish on the future of Optimism, with predictions that its price could reach as high as $5.00 due to the potential the Coinbase partnership offers.

But while this is a notable ROI for Optimism holders, buyers of ELDG during phase 1 of the presale stand to earn far, far greater profits. Let's find out why investment experts believe this is the case.

Everlodge (ELDG): A New Era in Real Estate Investment

Everlodge is the future of real estate investment, weaving together a blend of innovative features that redefine the way we think about owning property.

Everlodge brings luxury within reach. A staggering $3m villa in Miami no longer remains a distant dream. Instead, it's accessible to almost anyone, with ownership units starting at just $100. Imagine owning a piece of paradise that you can legitimately claim as your own.

Everlodge leverages groundbreaking NFT technology to mint deeds, titles, and ownership details. This fusion with traditional timeshare concepts not only enhances the security of property investment but adds a thrilling twist.

Beyond offering a unique investment platform, Everlodge acts as a catalyst for growth. Its Launchpad feature enables property developers to raise capital, while investors stand to gain by entering projects in their infancy.

The Rewards Club is more than a feature; it's a privilege. Members can earn free stays, resell their nights, and even generate passive income. There's even the Lending program, which allows property-backed NFT to be used as collateral to obtain loans.

The ELDG token goes far beyond being a mere payment method. It's the key to exclusive discounts, staking rewards, and a lifestyle that sets token holders apart.

Everlodge's presale event is the gateway to a burgeoning ecosystem. At $0.01 per token during phase 1, it's an opportunity to get involved at the ground level. This price won't last forever, however, as the next phase sees the token increase to $0.02.

Analysts see a future where ELDG tokens could soar by 30x when they arrive on mainstream exchanges. With team tokens locked for 2 years and the liquidity pool locked for 8 years, they note that there should be a strong underlying price floor in the long run.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.