Ascending, Transforming, and Discovering ~Dr. Ananth Vaidyananthan

People strive to manage their own businesses and become entrepreneurs, yet it is challenging to accomplish anything swiftly. The secret to success, instead, is commitment and persistence.

Introducing Dr. Ananth Vaidyanathan. He is the owner and CEO of Touch of Class and in authority of three in-house brands, including V Lounge & Deck, Memories to Cherish, and Jasmine Lawns. It wasn't initially feasible for him to manage and lead these several firms, however with the support of his team, he has now arrived where he is.

V Lounge & Deck is a magnificent space where people come to relax and enjoy some good music performed by renowned performers, enjoy delicious cuisine, and endless entertainment from Monday through Sunday. The brand continues to attract guests of all ages to their restaurant since they trust that almost everyone deserves a moment to relax and unwind. And this is one of the brilliant factors why they host “Chup Chaap nights” on Mondays. This event is reserved for guests who enjoy the food at V Lounge and is free from any distracting music so people can spend quality time with their loved ones and enjoy their meals.

Dr. Ananth also owns Memories to Cherish and Jasmine Lawns, a business that caters to lavish celebrations of birthdays, reunions, anniversaries, marriages, and other special occasions with a massive spacious lawn. He oversees everything, provides the best quality service, creates the unique designs and decor concepts that clients want, and turns them into reality by giving them lifelong memories in the process.

Dr. Ananth Vaidyanathan succeeds in the food and beverage industry because of his capacity to adjust to changing trends and customer expectations. Anticipating substantial growth in the upcoming years.

When questioned, he stated that he plans to expand his F&B operations furthermore into other locations and lay a strong foundation in the industry and has pretty much succeeded to stand by it. Additionally, providing franchise advancement is another objective he possesses. Soon, in the upcoming months V lounge intends to expand PAN India with multiple franchisees and outgrow the competition with its various Franchise model propositions. We also proudly announce our intention to be applying for an IPO in less than a year’s span as Dr. Ananth Vaidyanathan strongly believes and agrees to this thought- IPO is never the end but the beginning of a new foundation.

Bread is not new, a knife is not new, but when you put it together, slicing is new, and that’s innovation- firmly believed by Dr. Ananth Vaidyanathan Website- www.touchofclass.in

