Ashok Singh Jaunapuria on how the real estate landscape has changed over time

How do we know if a country is developing or not? Taller buildings, more urban areas, the adoption of new technology, etc. However, we forget that a nation's real growth is seen when the rural areas are opened to the construction of real estate. To comment on the evolution of this sector in India, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria has shared his thoughts.

He ventured into the realm over a decade ago and has seen the scenarios closely. As a real estate developer, managing director, and CEO of SS Group, (which is among the leading real estate companies) who do you think can explain it better than him?

Wording his thoughts about the changes in the real estate landscape, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria says, "We have come a long way. There was a time when people weren't open to adjusting to the building system. However, today, the demand for housing has become ever-increasing, and even the authorities are taking major steps to abide by this demand."

Well, if we rely on reports and statistics, then real estate is among the highest employment-generating sectors, and by 2025 it will contribute 13% of the nation's GDP. Taking this further, Ashok Singh Jaunapuria says, "In olden times, people were heavily dependent upon brokers to get their homes. But now, developers are using new-age technologies like websites, applications, VR, and AR to pitch their plans and pricing and share the details of the project with prospective buyers. They are ensuring transparency, and this has allowed the common people to trust in real estate."

The Indian market has grown in such a way that people are now accepting the need to shift to semi-urban areas. Ashok Singh Jaunapuria says, "Real estate had undergone several changes over the past few years, and a major influencing factor was nuclear families. However, at SS Group, we promote families as a whole and not just nuclear families." True that! Their project, SS Linden Floors, is an example, which is of 4 BHK independent floors.

Besides these, there have been multiple ups and downs in this field, according to Ashok Singh Jaunapuria. For over 15 years, he and his team have been formulating many buildings like The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. Moreover, he was awarded by CNBC for the Hibiscus project against DLF Magnolias. With customer satisfaction as his main goal, he has earned great fame. Ashok has many projects and shall reveal them soon.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.