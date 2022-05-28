Asian Paints brings alive the theme of World Interiors Day 2022

Our country is known for its rich heritage, vivid colour palettes, intricate embroideries and unique weaves. In keeping with the theme of this year’s World Interiors Day, “Pride of the Past, An incentive for the Future”, add a dash of autochthonal flavour to your modern desi home with the new Taana-Baana collection of wall textures developed by Asian Paints Royale Play.

This year’s theme for International Federation of Interior Architects/ Designers (IFI) World Interiors Day 2022 was chosen to celebrate the innovation and future-forward look at the profession of home designing, while honouring the past and learning from its experiences. “It is time to take stock and revel in our discipline’s purpose and efforts to fill spaces with beauty and meaning,” reads the webpage introducing the World Interiors Day 2022 .

The all-new patterns from Asian Paints Royale Play is totally in tune with this theme as it brings back the nostalgia of our ancient handicraft traditions to contemporary homes making them relevant in the fast paced lives that we are leading today, and is a celebration of the magnificent age-old techniques and practices we have in our diverse country.

The distinctive finishes of wall textures in myriad hues are representative of different states in the northern, southern, eastern and western parts of India, each of which boast of their own unique traditions and handicrafts that have been passed down from one generation to another. Each of the styles entwine tales of elegant India and has an enchanting tale of creation that it brings to your home.

The Tussar pattern, for instance, is inspired by the depth and sheen exhibited by the Tussar silk that originated in the states of Bihar and Jharkhand in east India. The Tussar range brings luminosity and depth to big walls. The texture of the coat is such that it lends that elegance to any drawing room space. Another living room design is the Madras Checks, which creates a bold statement and adds a new dimension to the room. The bumps of the check are created on the wall using a special roller!

Two other patterns in the Taana-Baana range – Bandhej from Gujarat and Rajasthan and Ikkat from Andhra Pradesh – are inspired by popular artistic techniques which will add life to any wall they adorn. While Bandhej is inspired by the ancient tie and dye technique that it is named after and adds vibrance with its bright colours and distinctive white asymmetric polka dots, Ikkat has a threadlike texture and imperfect symmetry making it the right choice for big walls.

For those who like their living space to have a festive feel, the Pompom pattern is a huge hit as it exudes pure joy and winter warmth. The bursts of colour conjure images of fuzzy shawls and woollen winter hats and is an ideal pick to add life to a dull bedroom wall. The lovely pom pom texture is achieved by stamping a specially designed tool over wet paint.

For those who like it basic, the quintessential Charpai of the north Indian homes of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh can be brought alive on one of the walls of the home in its full glory! The paint brings out the coarseness of the vertical and horizontal lines that form the weave of the charpai with precise brushstrokes and muted colours that mimic the cloth fiber and bring that rustic, earthy feel to the room. The Basket from the northeast is similar in look and feel as artisans recreate the natural texture of the rough fibers of bamboo using a shibori roller and a special effects brush.

For lovers of sun and sand, the Palm Weave texture can bring the tropics right into your lounge! This pattern takes inspiration from the chevron weave of the giant palm leaves that grow along India’s western coastal states of Goa and Kerala. The effect on the walls is meant to echo the diagonal weave of interlaced palm leaves along India’s coastal states, which is equal parts classic and lively! That’s not it! The best part is that all these patterns come in the colors of your choice. You get a wide range of colors to choose from. All you have to do is select a pattern & the color that goes well with your interiors and voila, you have the design in your favourite color!

So, if you are looking to give your home a new look, bring some Indian heritage to your living room with the Taana-Baana collection from Asian Paints Royale Play.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team