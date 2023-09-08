Asian Paints’ new campaign, Kaamyabi Ke Rang, honours the grit and dedication of our contractors

The festive season is round the corner and it’s time to spruce up our homes as we add that fresh coat of paint to the walls to get it ready for all the upcoming celebrations. But, as you finalise the right painter contractor, how many of us look beyond their skills?

One of the most trusted brands for home painting in India, Asian Paints, celebrates the life stories of these contractors through its campaign, ‘Kaamyabi Ke Rang - Colours of Success’. The hand-picked stories take you through the nooks and crannies of their hearts, transforms perceptions, and highlights the human side of their profession.

The ‘Kaamyabi Ke Rang’ campaign has entered into its fourth year as it celebrates the work and lives of painting contractors, offering an intimate look into their challenges, breakthroughs, and the joy they bring to customers’ homes. Each episode of the series spotlights key skills that propelled them to success.

Breaking stereotypes

Aakriti Gupta, a painter contractor based in Ghaziabad, has created a niche for herself in this male-dominated field.

Right from her school days, Aakriti had a keen interest in art, design, and the interplay of colours. She left the comfort of her home in Mughalsarai, near Banaras, to follow her dreams. “Life mein mujhe hamesha se kuch bada karna tha. Apne issi sapne ko poora karne ke liye, mein school aur college complete karne ke baad Delhi aa gayi (I always wanted to do something big in life. To pursue my dreams, I came to Delhi for a course in interior design after completing my school and college),” she said.

When she started the training, she could not establish the difference between putty, primer, and paint. During training, she met her business partner, Pradeep, and they set up a painting solutions firm called A2Z Home Solutions. In addition to painting, they also offer services like polishing, textures, stencils, etc.

Her family and relatives doubted her career choice. “Jab maine kaam ki shuruat ki tab kisi ne mujhe support nahi kiya. Log kehte the ki tum itni padai kar ke putai ka kaam kar rahi ho (In the beginning, no one supported me. People used to taunt me and make fun of my painting job),” Aakriti said.

However, she has become an example for others as a woman who has moved away from home and set up a successful business in a domain traditionally set aside for men.

The human connection

The story of Indore-based Gaurav Morya is slightly different. He hails from a family of well-known painters – his father's and grandfather’s paintings decorate the walls of Indore and, for Gaurav, the challenge was to create a unique identity for himself in this domain and adapt the generations-old business to the changing times.

Gaurav has tried his hands at many things, but his heart was in the colours that he grew up seeing.

“Maine apni purani naukri mein dekha ki customer se kaise vyavhar karte hain aur deals kaise close hoti hain (In my previous jobs, I learned the skill of professionalism which helped in closing deals with customers),” he said.

He also underwent special training with Asian Paints to learn the new techniques available in the market, so he could create a culture of professionalism and scale his business to greater heights. So, whether it is digital payment techniques like UPI or new tools for painting, Gaurav keeps himself abreast with what is new in the market.

Gaurav is using tools on the Asian Paints Masterstroke app to draw out estimates for how much paint will be needed for a specific painting job, along with tentative pricing, so he can show it to its clients. The app also has a profile of the painter, along with details of previous jobs undertaken and reviews, making the process of selecting the right contractor easy and transparent.

Conclusion

Contractors like Aakriti and Gaurav weave magic into bare walls and make them our home. Asian Paints’ new campaign, Kaamyabi Ke Rang, honours the grit and dedication of contractors, their artistic flair, and their ability to transform spaces into living art. This series invites us to witness the profound impact of their work and the vibrant colours they bring to both homes and lives. Visit the Asian Paints website to discover more artists and their life stories.

