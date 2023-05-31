If you are looking to plan a makeover for your home, head straight to the brand-new Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Studio in Chennai, an uber-luxury retail showcase for all your home décor needs. Spread across a sprawling 17,000 sq ft built over six levels, including a ground floor and a café on the rooftop, the Beautiful Homes studio offers the best options in furniture, lighting and furnishings in the luxury space, all under one roof.

The brand new studio also showcases the new 2023 Soft Décor collection from Asian Paints, which solidifies the brand’s position as a trailblazer in redefining luxury furnishings. The new collection comprising fabrics, wallpapers, bedding, rugs and more is dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience and taking it to the next level as you transform your living spaces into a warm and tastefully designed home.

A trusted name in the home redecoration space, Asian Paints made its foray into the home décor segment in 2016 with Beautiful Homes stores. This marked the beginning of a transformative journey in India’s décor landscape. Over the years, Asian Paints has evolved, harnessing their deep understanding of home aesthetics and spearheading a revolutionary growth in the realm of home décor.

The culmination of this remarkable progress is reflected in the launch of the Beautiful Homes Studio, a testament to Asian Paints’ commitment to elevate the consumer experience in luxury décor. The new Beautiful Homes Studio in Chennai and Soft Décor 2023 collection reflect the growth story of the brand and makes Asian Paints an integrated player in the home decor vertical.

“Our first Beautiful Homes Studio in Chennai will take our brands’ retail offerings into a completely novel dimension of luxury categories and store styling. It enables a seamless fusion of digital innovation and visual delight to foster meaningful customer engagement, disrupting the landscape of home décor retailing in India and creating a paradigm shift towards ultra-luxe experience in decor retail,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asian Paints.

“Stepping beyond the expected, our Soft Décor Collection 2023 this year aces the minimalist luxury aesthetic, offering bespoke colour palettes and exclusive products in collaboration with leading names in the home decor industry. The 2023 collection displayed across 10,000 square feet includes individual exhibit zones for Ador, Pure-Royale, Wallpapers, Sabyasachi, Bedding, Rugs, showcasing a world of ideas to up the glam quotient of your sanctuary. We planned both our premium launches around World Interiors Day on May 27 and embraced the theme of design and beauty into every facet of both the set-ups,” he added.

The studio offers incredible and unique furniture, lighting and furnishings with myriad customisation possibilities.

Built with an aim to revolutionise luxury furniture and furnishings shopping in India, and make your vision of a dream home truly come alive, the Beautiful Homes Studio stands as a milestone in Asian Paints’ retail journey. The studio offers incredible and unique furniture, lighting and furnishings with myriad customisation possibilities. Every product is thoughtfully designed to offer functionality and enhance the home’s aesthetics. As a result, each masterpiece tells a compelling story that sparks conversations.

The space itself exudes pure luxury from the moment you step into it. The studio design celebrates a luxurious material palette of fluted sandstone, terrazzo and quartz. The showroom pays homage to the local design vocabulary while maintaining a contemporary demeanour. Along with the Soft Décor 2023 collection, the products on display offer an exclusive yet diverse portfolio of furniture pieces for eye-catching home interiors. Every piece by Asian Paints contributes to aesthetics aligned with functionality yet visually distinct.

The studio has luxury furniture pieces made from top-notch materials featuring the finest European wood, Italian leather and high-quality European finishes, which look chic and are durable too. These products bring the vision of a dream home to life. The studio also reveals exciting collaborations with European luxury brands for creating beautiful wallpapers. A premium collection of blinds has also been launched at the studio by Asian Paints.

Those visiting the studio can be assured of a world class experience where the power of technology is subtly leveraged to elevate your process of making the right selections for your spaces.

2023 Soft Décor Collection Launch

In keeping with the theme of luxury, Asian Paints’ 2023 Décor Collections range represents an essence of luxury, encompassing a wide selection of exquisite fabrics, wallpapers, bedding and rugs.

With the home décor all sorted, you would also need soft furnishings to adorn the home with – like rugs, beddings and bed covers, wallpapers, fabrics for sofas as well as curtains. In keeping with the theme of luxury, Asian Paints’ 2023 Décor Collections range represents an essence of luxury, encompassing a wide selection of exquisite fabrics, wallpapers, bedding and rugs. The brand has curated a collaboration with highly coveted Indian and international brands across various typologies, ensuring a sensorial experience that seamlessly blends opulence with uncompromising comfort.

The much-awaited Décor 2023 collection includes an opulent collection of bedsheets and bedding sets, designed to elevate the essence of luxury. Asian Paints has also introduced a limited-edition wedding/ bridal gifting range, specially curated for the 2023 wedding season. Building upon its exclusive collaboration with Jaipur Rugs, Asian Paints has unveiled a range of premium Nilaya collections, including several items that will be seen in the product offerings for the first time. These include Hand Knotted, Jute, and Hand Loom rugs, available in key large format sizes, further enhancing the grandeur of the collection.

The collection also marks Asian Paints’ entry into the world of blinds with Royale Window Coverings. This includes over 600 designs in window blinds, shades and shutters that will redefine the aesthetics of any space. This offering will go live by September 2023. The new launch also introduces an impressive line-up of 58 new collections in furnishings fabrics across Ador, PURE-Royale and Nilaya. Ador features more than 36 new books across varied segments including sheers, self-textured plain draperies, leatherettes and more.

The PURE-Royale collection showcases over 15 new books across innovative velvets, high-end embroidery, linen plains, and other exquisite options. Meanwhile, Pure Concept for Nilaya unveils a luxurious ensemble of more than 5 books for the winter of 2023. This year’s collection has also seen the addition of a ground-breaking category in fabric coatings named SmartCare NanoProtek, a nanotechnology-based coating for water and stain repellence. Asian Paints has also offered exclusive collaborations for wallpapers with sought-after international brands such as the Sanderson Design Group, GPJ & Baker, 1838 and more.

The unveiling of the 2023 Décor Collections was as grand as the collection itself.

The unveiling of the 2023 Décor Collections was as grand as the collection itself. This took place at an exquisite ensemble exhibition in Chennai at Taj Coromandel, where all the products were displayed across a staggering 10,000 sq ft. This one-of-a-kind exhibit captivated not only the furnishing and decor channel partners but leading interior designers and architects as well.

Asian Paints’ journey in soft décor began in 2021 in collaboration with furnishing retailers. With four distinguished brands – Sabyasachi for Nilaya, The Pure Concept for Nilaya, PURE–Royale, and Ador – 250 active collections and an extensive portfolio of nearly 10,000 SKUs, Asian Paints has firmly positioned itself as one of the foremost leaders in furnishing fabrics. The new 2023 Décor collection builds upon this legacy, introducing a range of fabrics, wallpapers, bedding, rugs and innovative category launches. Discerning connoisseurs will discover an array of décor products, showcasing captivating new collections that embody the essence of luxury.

Check out the new2023 Décor collection by makinga visit to the studio or the nearest furnishing retailer.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of ₹ 34,480 crores ( ₹ 345 billion). Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the “Home Improvement and Decor segment” and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lighting, furnishings and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.

